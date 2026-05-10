Coastal Karnataka districts including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms from May 10 to 14. In North Interior Karnataka, districts such as Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad and Belagavi may witness gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph along with rainfall. Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Raichur are also likely to receive showers later in the week.

In South Interior Karnataka, rain and thunderstorms are expected in Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagar districts. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Tumakuru may also receive rain showers around May 14.