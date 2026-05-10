- Home
- India
- Karnataka Rains: Bengaluru to Coastal Karnataka; IMD Forecasts Rain Across State for 5 Days
Karnataka Rains: Bengaluru to Coastal Karnataka; IMD Forecasts Rain Across State for 5 Days
Karnataka Rains: A developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring widespread rain across Karnataka for the next five days. Several districts may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds till May 14
Low Pressure System To Change Karnataka Weather
Karnataka is likely to experience a wet spell over the next five days as weather conditions shift due to a developing low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. According to the Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby Sri Lanka is influencing the system. This could lead to thunderstorms, lightning and scattered rain in several parts of the state till May 14.
District-Wise Rain Forecast Across Karnataka
Coastal Karnataka districts including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms from May 10 to 14. In North Interior Karnataka, districts such as Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad and Belagavi may witness gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph along with rainfall. Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Raichur are also likely to receive showers later in the week.
In South Interior Karnataka, rain and thunderstorms are expected in Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagar districts. Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Tumakuru may also receive rain showers around May 14.
Bengaluru Weather And Public Advisory
Bengaluru is expected to see partly cloudy skies over the next two days with chances of light rain and thunderstorms later in the week. The city may record a maximum temperature of around 33°C and a minimum of 22°C. Authorities have also issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning till May 14, advising residents to remain cautious during sudden weather activity, especially in open areas and while travelling.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.