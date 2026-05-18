A biker narrowly escaped an elephant attack near Kushalnagar in Kodagu after his bike skidded during a panic U-turn. The terrifying highway incident was captured on dashcam and went viral.

Kodagu: Elephant attacks and crop raids have become a major problem in many parts of Kodagu lately. There have also been incidents where herds of elephants are seen crossing highways at night. Now, a scary incident has come to light from near Hosakote in Kushalnagar, where an elephant tried to attack a biker.

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The biker quickly realised the danger and tried to turn his bike around. But the bike skidded and he fell. Luckily, he abandoned his bike and ran to save his life. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Biker falls, elephant tries to attack

The biker was riding at a high speed on the Kushalnagar-Madikeri highway when he noticed the elephant in front of him at the very last moment. By then, he was already too close to the animal.

The elephant started trumpeting and charged towards him. In a panic, the biker tried to make a U-turn, but his bike skidded on the road. Just as the elephant was about to attack the fallen man, he scrambled to his feet and ran away from the spot.

Elephant charges at other vehicles too

The biker escaped by a hair's breadth. As he ran back, other bikers who were coming on the same route also saw the elephant and quickly turned their vehicles around. The elephant then started chasing them as well.

It also tried to charge at cars on the road, forcing drivers to quickly put their cars in reverse and move back.

Dashcam captures the scary visuals

The whole incident was recorded on the dashcam of a car that was driving behind the elephant as it walked down the highway near Hosakote. The footage, which shows the terrifying attack attempt, has now made commuters on the Kushalnagar-Madikeri highway very anxious.