In Gangavathi’s Kumararama Layout, a cow fell into an uncovered septic tank of a public toilet and remained trapped for nearly five hours. Residents blamed civic negligence and poor maintenance of drainage infrastructure by the city council.

In a distressing incident, a cow slipped and fell into an uncovered septic tank in Kumararama Layout on Sunday morning, exposing serious civic lapses in the area. The animal, which belongs to a local resident in the Kalmatha area, was walking over the septic tank of a public women’s toilet when the structure suddenly gave way.

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Residents said the incident occurred due to the tank not being properly covered or secured. The cow fell directly into the opening and remained trapped inside for nearly five hours, causing visible distress.

On being alerted, residents of Kumararama Layout informed the city council. Municipal staff arrived at the spot along with a JCB machine. The team had to break open the tank structure further and later used ropes to carefully rescue the cow.

Residents Allege Civic Negligence

Local residents strongly criticised the incident, calling it a result of sheer negligence on the part of the city council. They alleged that several public toilet septic tanks constructed by the civic body are not properly sealed, turning them into potential hazard zones.

They also pointed out that similar issues exist in parts of the city’s 3rd ward, where multiple underground drainage (UGD) chambers have reportedly been left uncovered or inadequately secured.

Poor Infrastructure Raising Safety Concerns

This is not an isolated case, residents said, recalling earlier incidents in which two-wheeler riders had fallen into open drains and sustained injuries. They further alleged that substandard drainage work has contributed to the poor condition of roads in the locality.

Repeated Incidents Spark Public Anger

With such incidents recurring, residents have expressed growing anger over what they describe as the city council’s continued inaction. They have urged authorities to immediately inspect all public utility structures and ensure proper safety measures are in place to prevent further accidents.