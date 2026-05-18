Kalaburagi’s famous Jolada Rotti is set to reach the USA, Canada and Australia, boosting rural women’s incomes and taking North Karnataka’s traditional cuisine to global markets.

Kalaburagi: The humble Jolada Rotti, a staple food from this region, has officially gone international. After becoming a hit across India through online platforms like Amazon and local agencies, the famous Kalaburagi rotti has now entered the global market.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The district administration has tied up with Pune-based Ashtam Traders to make this happen. The plan is to export 25,000 rottis every month to the USA, Canada, and Australia, which adds up to over 3 lakh rottis a year. Ramesh Kadaganchi from Ashtam Traders has already done his homework, surveying more than 25 countries. He has mapped out areas with large populations of Indians, especially people from Maharashtra and North Karnataka. While these three countries are the first target, the survey shows there's a huge demand waiting in other nations too.

How the Rotti Business Changed Lives

The 'Kalaburagi Rotti' brand, an initiative by the district administration, now involves 150 self-help groups and over a thousand women. Thanks to this, every woman making these rottis is earning a steady income of about ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month.

Right now, a single rotti sells for ₹10 to ₹12 in the local market. But for export, the same rotti will be priced between ₹30 and ₹35. The best part? A massive 80% to 100% of this increased income will go directly to the women who are part of this business.

A New ₹55 Lakh Packaging Unit

To support this venture, HDFC Bank has stepped in with a ₹55 lakh grant from its CSR funds to set up a brand-new packaging unit for the women. The district administration has also pitched in with ₹32 lakh from the District Mineral Fund. This new facility is coming up at the seed production centre near Katanur D.

"It's a matter of great pride that the Kalaburagi rotti, made by our local self-help groups, will be available in foreign markets within two years. This will give a big boost to rural women's entrepreneurship and also ensure farmers get a better price for their jowar," says Minister Priyank Kharge.

Sharanavva, a rotti producer, shared her excitement. "We used to just make and sell rottis here. Now, our rottis are being sold across the country and even abroad. We have plenty of work and a good income. We are also using machines now, which helps us supply even better quality rottis to our customers. We are very thankful to the district administration and the district minister."

Scroll to load tweet…