Bengaluru police uncovered a fake kidnapping plot linked to an eloped couple. A viral assault video was staged by family members to pressure the couple into returning, officials revealed.

Bengaluru: A viral video showing a man being kidnapped, tied up, and assaulted has taken a wild turn. The video, which spread like wildfire, was believed to be a revenge attack on the brother of a man who had eloped with his girlfriend. But it turns out, the whole thing was a setup.

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Police have discovered that the 'victim', his brother's girlfriend's parents, and others had planned the entire drama together. Notices have now been sent to the girl's parents—Basavaraju, Umesh Swamy, Virupaksha, and one other—to appear for questioning. The brother, Kotresh, who helped make the video, has also been warned and told to be available for questioning, officials said.

He was in love with his cousin for 8 years

Shivu and his brother Kotresh, originally from Ballari, live in Byadarahalli's Visvesvaranagar and work as temple priests. For the past eight years, Shivu was in love with his cousin, who is a medical student at a private college in the city. Shivu and his parents had formally asked for her hand in marriage.

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However, the girl's father rejected the proposal because Shivu worked as a priest. Following the rejection, Shivu and his girlfriend decided to elope a few days ago, officials confirmed.

Kidnapping drama exposed during investigation

This is when the girl's parents and Shivu's brother Kotresh hatched a plan. They staged a fake kidnapping. The girl's parents pretended to abduct Kotresh and took him to a relative's house near the Isha Foundation. There, they filmed a video of him being 'assaulted'.

They then made Kotresh record a video message for his brother Shivu, pleading with him to bring the girl back and save him. This video was sent to Shivu. After the video went viral, a relative of Kotresh filed a complaint with the police. The police launched an operation, tracked down Kotresh, the girl's parents, and the others involved. During questioning, the entire kidnapping drama was exposed.

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