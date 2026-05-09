A pair of oxen belonging to a farmer were stolen overnight in Sampli village of Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. The cattle theft has left the farming family distressed and raised concerns among villagers over rising livestock theft cases in the region.

Cattle theft is once again becoming a major concern for residents in Chikkamagaluru district. Thieves are reportedly targeting oxen and bulls that farmers have carefully raised for agricultural work, leaving them in distress and without essential support for farming activities. In a recent incident that has caused widespread anxiety, a pair of oxen belonging to a farmer were stolen overnight in Sampli village of Mudigere taluk, leaving the family devastated.

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The affected family, for whom the oxen were a crucial part of daily farming operations, is now struggling to cope with the loss.

Thieves Strike During Night Hours

The stolen oxen belonged to a farmer named Chinnegowda. The animals were tied near his house as his cowshed was under repair, forcing him to keep them outside temporarily.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants stole the oxen during the night, with the incident believed to have taken place between 11 pm and 5 am. The thieves also took away the ropes used to tie the animals.

The farmer had raised the oxen for nearly 15 years, and they were his primary support for agricultural work. The loss has left the family in severe distress.

Suspected Link To Cattle Slaughter

A case has been registered at Balur police station, and officials have visited the spot to carry out an inspection. An investigation is currently underway.

Villagers have expressed concern over the rising incidents of cattle theft in the region. Some locals suspect that the stolen animals may be linked to illegal cattle slaughter activities.

Residents have urged police to review CCTV footage from the village to identify those involved in the theft.

Farmers Demand Strict Action

Farmers and villagers have appealed to the police to take cattle theft cases seriously and intensify efforts to arrest the culprits at the earliest. They have also demanded strict legal action to prevent such incidents in the future and restore confidence among the farming community.