Clash Over Laddoos Inside UP Mosque! Men Fight During Sweet Distribution, Video Goes Viral
A fight broke out inside a mosque in Meerut's Lohiyanagar area after Tarawih prayers when an argument during laddoo distribution escalated into violence. One worshipper was allegedly beaten, and panic spread among people present.
A shocking incident disturbed the peaceful atmosphere of Ramzan in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when a violent clash broke out inside a mosque in the Lohiyanagar area. The incident took place after Tarawih prayers at a mosque located on Hapur Road. What began as a minor argument during the distribution of sweets quickly turned into a physical fight, creating panic among worshippers.
लो भैया, मेरठ की एक इफ्तार पार्टी में मिठाई को लेकर युद्ध हो गया.
बात इतनी सी थी कि यहां इफ्तारी के वक्त मिठाई कम थी और रोजेदार ज्यादा
इसी में पहले मिठाई को लेकर लूट मची और फिर देखते देखे इफ्तार पार्टी जंग का मैदान बन गया. pic.twitter.com/EdGVe67yAU
— Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 24, 2026
Police in Uttar Pradesh said they are examining CCTV footage and viral videos to identify those involved, as reported by Khabar India TV.
Argument during sweet distribution
According to eyewitnesses, laddoos (sweets) were being distributed to celebrate the completion of the Quran recitation. During the distribution, a disagreement broke out between two young men. Initially, the matter was limited to a verbal exchange, but within minutes it escalated into violence.
Witnesses alleged that one worshipper was grabbed and thrown to the ground. He was reportedly beaten by several people, and some attackers allegedly used belts during the assault.
Chaos inside the mosque premises
The fight created chaos inside the mosque compound. Supporters of both sides gathered, and tensions remained high for some time. People present at the scene tried to intervene and stop the violence, but the situation remained tense before calm was restored.
During the commotion, a small child became trapped in the crowd and began crying in fear. Some worshippers later helped the child move to a safe place.
Viral video triggers public reaction
A person present during the incident recorded the clash on a mobile phone. The video has been widely shared on social media. It shows a group of people beating a man inside the mosque premises. However, officials have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the video.
The clip has led to strong reactions online. Many users expressed shock and criticised the violence during a holy month. Some comments focused on the lack of patience and discipline, while others raised concerns about safety inside religious places.
Police investigation and action
Station House Officer Netrapal Singh said the police were not initially aware of the incident. Action was taken only after the video surfaced online. Police have collected CCTV footage from cameras installed at the mosque and are examining it along with other evidence.
Officials said those responsible will face strict legal action if the incident is confirmed. So far, no formal complaint has been submitted by either side. Police patrols in the area have been increased as a precaution to prevent rumours or further tension.
Authorities said maintaining peace remains their priority as the investigation continues.
