A person present during the incident recorded the clash on a mobile phone. The video has been widely shared on social media. It shows a group of people beating a man inside the mosque premises. However, officials have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the video.

The clip has led to strong reactions online. Many users expressed shock and criticised the violence during a holy month. Some comments focused on the lack of patience and discipline, while others raised concerns about safety inside religious places.

Police investigation and action

Station House Officer Netrapal Singh said the police were not initially aware of the incident. Action was taken only after the video surfaced online. Police have collected CCTV footage from cameras installed at the mosque and are examining it along with other evidence.

Officials said those responsible will face strict legal action if the incident is confirmed. So far, no formal complaint has been submitted by either side. Police patrols in the area have been increased as a precaution to prevent rumours or further tension.

Authorities said maintaining peace remains their priority as the investigation continues.