Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is on a US and Canada visit to promote the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. The delegation will meet investors and industry leaders in San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York to attract foreign investment to the state.

The Gujarat delegation led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived in San Francisco on Monday, where leaders of the Gujarati community warmly welcomed him at the San Francisco Airport with the Indian Tricolour.

US Visit to Promote Vibrant Gujarat 2027

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the CM is set to begin his US visit with a meeting with the Gujarati community in San Francisco in connection with the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. During the visit, Patel will hold meetings with investors, industry associations, emerging technology sector leaders and members of the Gujarati diaspora to promote Gujarat as an investment destination and encourage greater foreign investment in the state, a release said.

The Gujarat delegation will conduct a series of roundtable conferences and one-to-one meetings in Washington DC, New York and San Francisco in the United States, followed by meetings in Toronto, Canada. During these engagements, the delegation will showcase Gujarat's development and investment opportunities and extend invitations to global investors and industry leaders to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit scheduled to be held in January 2027.

High-Level Delegation

The visit is part of Gujarat's efforts to strengthen its engagement with global investors and build partnerships across key sectors, particularly with emerging technology and industrial communities. The Chief Minister will be accompanied by a senior state government delegation, including Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department T Natarajan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Mines Department Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar and Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey.

Showcasing Gujarat's Strengths

Representatives from Gujarat's trade and industry sector will also be part of the delegation. The delegation is expected to use the overseas visit to highlight Gujarat's industrial ecosystem, infrastructure, business opportunities and development story before potential investors and industry stakeholders.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a flagship investment summit organised by the Gujarat government to bring together investors, business leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders from across India and abroad. (ANI)