Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No Muslim in this Karnataka village yet it observes Muharram

    In yet another example of religious harmony and syncretic culture as a way of life in India, a village in Karnataka where not a single Muslim lives, is decked up for the ongoing month of Muharram, a month of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad’s grandsons Imam Husain and Imam Hasan.

    No Muslim in this Karnataka village yet it observes Muharram
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    In yet another example of religious harmony and syncretic culture as a way of life in India, a village in Karnataka where not a single Muslim lives, is decked up for the ongoing month of Muharram, a month of mourning in commemoration of the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad’s grandsons Imam Husain and Imam Hasan. The villagers of Hirebidanur in Saundatti taluk, located about 51 km from the district headquarters of Belagavi, have been observing the rituals associated with the month of Muharram for over a century.

    The recently renovated mosque that locals have named as Mosque of ‘Fakireshwar Swami‘ is the only visible sign of Islam in this village and yet come the month of Muharram, the village streets are lit up with illumination strands. According to the Hindu priest Yallappa Naikar, who looks after the mosque and conducts prayers there, long back it was two Muslim brothers who built the mosque. They also built another one near the village of Gutanatti.

    After the brothers died and there was no Muslim around, the locals -- mostly Hindu caste people -- continued to pray and observe Muharram every year.

    The villagers perform the dance of Karbala and decorate the village with rope art. They also walk over the fire and take Taziya, a symbol of martyrdom, through the streets of the village for the last five days of the month.

    As always, this year the villagers have invited a moulvi from nearby a nearby mosque for seven days to conduct prayers and rituals in the mosque. The Moulvi is hosted by the villagers and he is also provided accommodation and all his needs are taken care of by them. Barring this period, it is the Hindu priest Yallap Naikar who takes care of the mosque and villagers come and pray here every day.

    Hirebidanur is home to about 3,000 people mostly from the Kuruba and Valmiki communities. These days of the month of Muharram, the second holiest month of the Islamic calendar after Ramazan, Heribidanur streets are lit up with arts such as the Karbal dance, rope art as well as the ritual of walking on fire.

    Last year legislator Mahantesh Koujalagi sanctioned Rs 8 lakhs for renovating the mosque building. Locals say the tradition of organizing Muharram-related rituals of mourning for prophet Muhammad’s grandson is a century old.

    This article originally appeared in AwazTheVoice, and has been reproduced with explicit permission

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH) snt

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam snt

    Indian mother of two marries Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan anr

    Kerala: Congress chief sues CPI(M) state General Secretary M V Govindan

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Stories

    From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes MSW EAI

    From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes

    Chadar to Tso Moriri: 8 treks in Ladakh's land of highpasses ATG EAI

    Chadar to Tso Moriri: 8 treks in Ladakh's land of highpasses

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces ATG

    Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: Bollywood movies that paid homage to the armed forces

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH) snt

    Another shocker from Manipur: BSF jawan gropes woman in grocery store, suspended (WATCH)

    7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas RBA

    7 movies honouring Kargil Vijay Diwas

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon