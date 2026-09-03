Nirmala Yadav becomes the first woman trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, vowing to ensure a smooth experience for devotees. Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first CEO of the Ram Temple.

After becoming the first woman trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Nirmala Yadav on Wednesday described her appointment as a "matter of joy and pride" and said she would work to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Speaking to ANI here, Yadav said she had not expected to be given the responsibility and expressed happiness at being the first woman trustee of the trust. "I had not expected this. I am there as the first woman trustee; this is a matter of joy and pride for me. Ram Mandir is the focal point of India and the entire world. This responsibility has been given to me," she said.

'Will Ensure Devotees Face No Inconvenience'

Yadav said she would focus on the management and security aspects of the temple and ensure that devotees have a smooth experience. "So, we will look after the management and security aspects of it. We will see to it that the devotees do not face any inconvenience, and that if there are any faults, they should be done away with," she said.

On the issue of "chanda chori", Yadav said she had faced several challenges during her career and had always maintained fairness while dealing with them. "I have faced challenges earlier too. I have worked as the principal for about 25 years...I tackled several challenges...But maintained my fairness and faced challenges. This has always been my image. I would want to continue with the same image," she said.

New Members Inducted, Retired Air Marshal Appointed CEO

Yadav's appointment as a trustee comes along with two other new members inducted into the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka and Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey joined the Trust as new trustees, the Trust's interim general secretary Krishna Mohan announced in a press conference.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

'Blessings of Lord Ram': New CEO on Appointment

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), who was appointed on Wednesday as the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said that the opportunity has come to him due to the blessings of Lord Ram and that he would serve in the new role after 43 years of service to the nation in the Indian Air Force.

In his first interview after being named CEO of the Ram Temple, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd) told ANI that he had got the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and the devotees. "I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts," he said.

"As I said, I would like to thank the selection committee, Sri Ram Mandir Trust and Lord Ram for having chosen me for this responsibility. I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well," he added.