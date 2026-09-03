The deadline for the Nashik Kumbh Mela's tech hackathon has been extended to September 15. The event seeks solutions for key challenges like sanitation and security, with top entries to be presented to the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

The Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority on Wednesday extended the deadline for its technology hackathon by 15 days to September 15, following requests from startups and young technology professionals seeking more time to submit solutions for key challenges of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The hackathon, aimed at developing technology-driven solutions for the mega religious gathering, covers six key areas including sanitation, COVID/first response, 360-degree surveillance and security. The original deadline was August 31.

Around 50 solutions will be shortlisted for presentations, of which 18 will be selected. The top six will subsequently be presented before the Maharashtra Chief Minister at a proposed Tech Summit in Nashik. Solutions found suitable will be considered for implementation during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh said. Singh urged college students, startups and technology entrepreneurs to participate in the hackathon, calling it an opportunity to have innovative solutions deployed during the Kumbh Mela. Awards and other recognition are also proposed for selected participants.

Kumbh Bhakti Sangam Begins

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Kumbh Bhakti Sangam has begun while expressing confidence that all infrastructure and Kumbh-related works will be completed well before the first 'Parvani'. He said the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Kumbh Mela in Nashik is scheduled for October 31, following which programmes will be conducted according to the dates already announced. Fadnavis added that the Bhakti Sangam aims to bring together devotional traditions from across the country and represents the spiritual essence of the Kumbh. "The Kumbh Bhakti Sangam has begun today. Through this Bhakti Sangam, we are showcasing the devotional traditions from across the country. The real significance of the Kumbh is spiritual confluence. Therefore, through this event, we are trying to create a similar confluence of devotion," the Maharashtra CM said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that people are currently facing inconvenience due to the large number of development works being undertaken simultaneously in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. He assured residents that the ongoing projects would transform the face of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar once completed. "All the Kumbh-related works are progressing rapidly. There are some difficulties, and we are working to resolve them. It is also true that people are facing inconvenience because of these works," Fadnavis said on Friday.

The Nashik Kumbh is held every 12 years, with people coming to take a holy dip in the Godavari River. (ANI)