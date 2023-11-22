Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NIA raids 14 locations in Punjab, Haryana over attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

    The spokesperson revealed that the raids targeted locations in Moga, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Mohali, and Patiala in Punjab, along with Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar in Haryana.

    NIA raids 14 locations in Punjab, Haryana over attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    In connection with the attacks on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco earlier this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 14 locations in Punjab and Haryana. These raids, spanning several districts, aimed to uncover the intricate conspiracy behind the attacks that occurred on March 19 and July 2, involving criminal activities like trespassing, vandalism, and attempts to cause harm to consulate officials while setting the building on fire.

    The spokesperson revealed that the raids targeted locations in Moga, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Mohali, and Patiala in Punjab, along with Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar in Haryana. The seized digital data and incriminating documents obtained during the raids are considered crucial evidence in the investigation.

    US alerted India on foiled plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Pannun: Report

    The NIA's case revolves around the attack on the Indian Consulate during March, when pro-Khalistani entities allegedly trespassed and attempted arson. Subsequently, on July 2, another attempt was made to set the Consulate building ablaze. The NIA's focus is on identifying and prosecuting the attackers to send a stern message to such anti-Indian elements.

    In pursuit of this investigation, the NIA dispatched a team to San Francisco in August, aiming to gather details about US-based entities and individuals involved in the violent incidents. The agency's efforts include crowd-sourcing information to strengthen its probe and bring the culprits to justice.

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Less than 20 metres of rubble left to drill through, next few metres 'crucial'

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
