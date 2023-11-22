US alerted India on foiled plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Pannun: Report

This incident comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made public statements implicating Indian government agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistan advocate who was fatally shot in Surrey, Canada, in June.

In a recent development, reports suggest that the United States intervened in a foiled attempt to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun within American borders. The revelation also involves the US government expressing concerns to India about potential Indian involvement in the alleged plot targeting Pannun.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, acknowledged as a leader of the US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and holding dual American and Canadian citizenship, has been labeled a terrorist by India. This incident comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made public statements implicating Indian government agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistan member who was fatally shot in Surrey, Canada, in June.

India vehemently denied Trudeau's allegations, leading to a diplomatic spat that strained relations between the two nations.

According to a report from The Financial Times, Pannun refrained from confirming whether US authorities alerted him to the alleged threat on his life, stating that he would leave the matter to the US government.

Recently, Pannun sparked controversy by issuing a video message cautioning individuals against flying with Air India on November 19, suggesting potential risk to their safety. Nevertheless, Pannun reportedly clarified that his message was not a violent threat directed at the airline.

This disclosure about the purported assassination plot targeting Pannun in the US follows the National Investigation Agency's registration of a case against him concerning the Air India threat video just two days ago.