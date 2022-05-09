Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIA crackdown on D Company; raids at locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim

    According to NIA sources, many hawala traders working for the underworld are also on the radar.

    NIA crackdown on D Company; raids on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 9, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    The National Investigation Agency is conducting raids at 20 locations in Mumbai linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his gang. 

    According to NIA sources, many hawala traders working for the underworld are also on the radar. The raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz and other places.

    However, the central agency has turned up the heat on hawala traders since the arrest of Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate and his alleged links to the D company. 

    The investigation centred around an alleged land deal wherein Nawab Malik reportedly bought a plot in Kurla from the associates of Dawood Ibrahim.

    Developing story

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
