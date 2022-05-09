NIA crackdown on D Company; raids at locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim

According to NIA sources, many hawala traders working for the underworld are also on the radar.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting raids at 20 locations in Mumbai linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his gang.

According to NIA sources, many hawala traders working for the underworld are also on the radar. The raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz and other places.

However, the central agency has turned up the heat on hawala traders since the arrest of Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate and his alleged links to the D company.

The investigation centred around an alleged land deal wherein Nawab Malik reportedly bought a plot in Kurla from the associates of Dawood Ibrahim.

