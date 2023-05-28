Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Parliament building showcases India's artistic diversity

    There are estimated to be around 5000 pieces of artwork that are being showcased in the new Parliament. These include sculptures, paintings and wall panels.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    The new Parliament building, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reflects the country's cultural and artistic diversity. There are estimated to be around 5000 pieces of artwork that are being showcased in the new Parliament. These include sculptures, paintings and wall panels.

    According to officials familiar with the matter, these installations are exhibited at a total of six ceremonial entrances and public access ways, including the galleries of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

    The official further said that each piece of artwork narrates countless stories. Artists from all over the country have collaborated to breathe life into these tales.

    These installations will highlight animals that hold reverence in different regions of the country, namely the Garud (eagle), Gaj (elephant), Ashva (horse), and Maggar (crocodile), the officials disclosed.

    Each of the entrances has 'a guardian statue of an auspicious animal' which has been selected on the basis of their significance in vaastu shastra, culture, and qualities like power and wisdom.

    Positioned at the ceremonial entrance to the north, the gaj (elephant) symbolizes wisdom, wealth, intelligence, and memory. According to Vaastu Shastra, the north direction is associated with Mercury, the source of profound wisdom. 

    Standing watch at the southern gate is the Ashwa (horse), representing qualities of endurance, strength, power, and speed often associated with kingship. The Garuda (eagle), guarding the eastern gate, embodies the aspirations of the people. In Vastu Shastra, the east is linked to the rising sun, symbolizing success.

    Additionally, positioned at the entrance on the northeastern side is the hamsa (swan), representing caution and wisdom. The remaining entrances feature Makara, a legendary aquatic monster composed of various animal parts, symbolizing harmony in diversity, and Shardula, a mythological creature believed to be the most powerful of all beings, representing the strength of the nation's citizens.

    The adornment and design of the building involved the collaborative efforts of over a thousand skilled craftsmen and artists. It has been emphasized that all the artworks have been specially commissioned. 

    While the Parliament is intended to belong to the people of the country and reflect their aspirations, an endeavour was made to include indigenous and grassroots artists from all corners of the nation. The artefacts will embody the Indian identity and ethos, encompassing both culture and civilization.

