NIA attaches two Amritsar properties of Anwar Masih in the Salaya drug seizure case. The case involves smuggling 500 kg of heroin from Pakistan, with the accused's network financing Lashkar-e-Taiba terror activities.

In a fresh move in the Salaya drug seizure case linked to the smuggling of 500 kg of heroin from Pakistan to India through a sea route, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached two Punjab-based immovable properties linked to a key accused having transnational network extending across Italy, Australia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand, Iran and Pakistan.

The anti-terror agency said that the drug-trafficking transnational network was engaged in the smuggling and distribution of narcotics and channelising the proceeds to finance terrorist activities linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, and that the attached properties had a connection with proceeds connected to terrorism.

Details of Accused and Attached Properties

As per the agency, the team attached the property based in Punjab's Amritsar, and it belonged to an accused, Anwar Masih, in connection with the 500-kg heroin smuggling case, which involved a transnational narco-terror conspiracy. The properties, bearing Plot Nos. 128 and 129 in Phase-I of Akash Vihar in Amritsar's Sultanwind area were attached on Thursday under Section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, said the anti-terror agency, adding "the properties are registered in Masih's name."

Investigation Reveals Narco-Terror Nexus

The agency said the case, registered as RC-26/2020/NIA/DLI and popularly known as the Salaya drug seizure case, relates to the smuggling of 500 kg of heroin from Pakistan to India through a sea route. "Investigation has revealed Masih's involvement in a transnational network extending across Italy, Australia, the UAE, Thailand, Iran and Pakistan. The network was engaged in the smuggling and distribution of narcotics and channelising the proceeds to finance terrorist activities linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)," the agency said in a statement.

The agency furhter said the investigation had established the linkage of the attached properties with proceeds connected to terrorism, resulting in their attachment under the anti-terror law.

Attachment Proceedings and Case Status

It said the attachment proceedings were conducted on August 13 in the presence of witnesses and with the assistance of revenue authorities. "The attachment order was served and read out before being affixed at the properties, and an attachment memorandum and panchanama were prepared," said the NIA.

It furhter added that the investigation in the case is continuing, and a total of 26 accused persons have been arrested in the case so far. (ANI)