Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies with spells of very light to light rainfall during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi I-Day Weather Forecast

Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of very light to light rainfall during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecast issued by the department indicates a 70 per cent probability of rainfall between 4 am and 6 am on Saturday. During this period, the national capital is expected to receive around 5 mm of very light to light rain. Another spell of very light rainfall is forecast between 6 am and 9 am, with a 60 per cent probability. Rainfall during this period is also expected to be around 5 mm.

The IMD has further forecast another spell of very light rainfall during the afternoon to evening hours, with a 60 per cent probability. Around 3 mm of rainfall is expected during this period.

The weather forecast has been issued specifically in view of the Independence Day celebrations scheduled to be held at the Red Fort on August 15. According to the forecast, the overall sky condition is expected to remain generally cloudy throughout the day. The possibility of rainfall is expected during different periods, with the first spell likely during the early morning hours, followed by another spell during the morning and a further spell from afternoon to evening.

80th Independence Day Celebrations in 2026

The forecast comes ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 2026. The grand event is set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

'Vande Mataram' to be Rendered for First Time

For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Independence Day is celebrated across India on August 15 every year and commemorates the country's independence. The national celebrations are traditionally centred on the Red Fort in Delhi, where the Prime Minister addresses the nation from its ramparts. The occasion is observed as a national holiday across the country.