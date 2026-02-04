Rs 8,189 Crore Saved From Cyber Fraud in Four Years, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha
Govt told Rajya Sabha that Rs 8,189 crore was saved from cyber criminals between 2021 and 2025 through over 23.61 lakh fraud complaints. CFCFRMS portal, 1930 helpline, SIM and device blocking and Suspect Registry helped stop fraudulent transactions.
The central government on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that it has saved Rs 8,189 crore from being stolen by cyber criminals between 2021 and 2025. The amount was protected through quick action taken on more than 23.61 lakh cyber fraud complaints reported over the past four years.
The information was shared in a written reply by Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Role of national cyber fraud reporting system
The minister said the savings were made possible through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS). The system was launched in 2021 under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).
This platform allows people to report financial cyber fraud immediately so that banks and agencies can stop money from being transferred to fraudsters.
According to the reply, more than 23.61 lakh complaints were received on the system up to December 31, 2025, helping authorities act quickly and protect victims’ money.
1930 helpline and blocking of SIMs and devices
Along with the online portal, the government also runs the toll-free cyber helpline number 1930. This helpline helps citizens report cyber fraud cases without delay.
The ministry said that based on police inputs, the government has blocked over 12.21 lakh SIM cards and 3.03 lakh mobile device IMEI numbers till December 31, 2025. These steps were taken to stop repeat fraud and misuse of mobile connections.
Suspect Registry helps stop risky transactions
As part of preventive action, the government launched a ‘Suspect Registry’ in September 2024. This system works with banks and financial institutions to identify and block suspicious accounts and transactions.
The ministry said that 21.65 lakh suspect identifiers were received from banks. It also shared details of 26.48 lakh Layer-1 mule accounts with participating institutions.
As a result, transactions worth Rs 9,055.27 crore were stopped or declined, preventing possible losses.
Uniform process for handling complaints
In another reply, the ministry informed the House that a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was issued on January 2. The SOP provides a uniform and victim-friendly process for handling cyber financial fraud complaints through national portals.
Cyber fraud cases rising, says NCRB data
Citing the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the government said registered cyber fraud cases increased from 14,007 in 2021 to 19,466 in 2023.
The Centre again stressed that police and public order are State subjects, but said it continues to support states and Union Territories through coordination and capacity-building measures.
(With inputs from agencies)
