Along with the online portal, the government also runs the toll-free cyber helpline number 1930. This helpline helps citizens report cyber fraud cases without delay.

The ministry said that based on police inputs, the government has blocked over 12.21 lakh SIM cards and 3.03 lakh mobile device IMEI numbers till December 31, 2025. These steps were taken to stop repeat fraud and misuse of mobile connections.

Suspect Registry helps stop risky transactions

As part of preventive action, the government launched a ‘Suspect Registry’ in September 2024. This system works with banks and financial institutions to identify and block suspicious accounts and transactions.

The ministry said that 21.65 lakh suspect identifiers were received from banks. It also shared details of 26.48 lakh Layer-1 mule accounts with participating institutions.

As a result, transactions worth Rs 9,055.27 crore were stopped or declined, preventing possible losses.