Tripura CM Manik Saha launched 18 development projects in Unakoti district worth over Rs 45 crore. He stressed that development must reach all remote areas and highlighted plans to boost tourism infrastructure to grow the local economy.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated six development projects and laid the foundation stones for 12 others in Unakoti district, stressing that the benefits of development must reach people living in every district, village and remote area of the state. The 18 projects, inaugurated or launched at a programme held at the Dolugaon Higher Secondary School grounds, involve a combined cost of Rs 45 crore 18 lakh 61 thousand.

Grassroots Development Push

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the state government was working across sectors to ensure that development reaches people at the grassroots. He said emphasis was being given to education, healthcare, road connectivity, drinking water, electricity, agriculture, rural development, urban development, information technology, sports and social security.

The Chief Minister said that since December 6, 2022, a total of 56 projects have been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid in Unakoti district. Around Rs 197 crore 68 lakh has been allocated for these projects, he said, adding that the latest projects worth over Rs 45 crore would further accelerate development activities in the district.

Boosting Tourism in Unakoti and Beyond

CM Saha also highlighted the potential of Unakoti as a major tourism destination and praised the 'Clean and Green Unakoti' initiative. He said tourism infrastructure was being developed while keeping the district's historical, archaeological and religious heritage in mind.

According to the Chief Minister, Unakoti has significance not only within Tripura and India but also at the international level. He said further development of tourism infrastructure could boost the local economy and generate more employment opportunities.

The government is also working to improve other tourist destinations in Tripura, including Dumbur, Matabari, Neermahal and Ujjayanta Palace, Saha said. He also underlined the importance of air connectivity in promoting tourism in Unakoti and North Tripura.

Pushpawant Palace Hotel Project

Saha further referred to the government's proposal to convert Pushpawant Palace into a five-star hotel, saying the project, if implemented, could expand the tourism sector, create employment opportunities and contribute positively to the state's economy. "If this project is implemented, it will expand the tourism industry along with employment opportunities and will have a positive impact on the state's economy," he said.

Inclusive Growth and 'Team Tripura' Spirit

The Chief Minister said development would not remain confined to Agartala or a few major urban centres. He said the government's objective was to take development schemes to every district, subdivision, village and remote area.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", Saha said public representatives, government employees and the administration were working together as "Team Tripura" to achieve the state's development goals. He also said that peace and a healthy environment in the state had contributed to improvements in connectivity and investment.

Addressing Development Challenges

While acknowledging that heavy rain had disrupted road work in some areas, Saha said concerned departments had been instructed to undertake repairs at the earliest. "Some problems are normal when development work is underway, but the government's objective is not to stop the work. The aim is to resolve the problems and take development forward," he said.

Healthcare Infrastructure on the Anvil

On healthcare infrastructure, Saha said work was underway to establish trauma centres in different districts. He added that steps would be taken in phases to establish trauma centres in North Tripura and Unakoti districts as well.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Kailashahar Municipal Council Chairperson Chopla Rani Debroy, Tripura State Waqf Board Chairman Mubashwar Ali, Unakoti District Magistrate Megha Jain and Unakoti District Police Superintendent Rishava were among those present at the programme. (ANI)