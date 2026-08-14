The NIA arrested Manveer Ram alias Ashu, a key accused in the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar. Detained at Amritsar airport, he allegedly operated from the UAE, linking Germany-based BKI handlers to firearm suppliers in India for the killing.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key accused who allegedly operated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and acted as a link between Germany-based handlers of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and firearm suppliers and other associates in India in connection with the targeted killing of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab's Nangal in 2024.

The accused, Manveer Ram alias Ashu, was detained by immigration authorities at Amritsar International Airport on Thursday based on a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the NIA. He was subsequently arrested by the agency and is likely to be produced before the Special NIA Court for further proceedings.

Details of the Targeted Killing

According to the NIA, investigators have established that Manveer Ram was recruited to arrange firearms for executing the killing. He allegedly operated from the UAE and served as a crucial link between Germany-based handlers and firearm suppliers and other associates in India. The agency said Manveer's role was to facilitate contact between the foreign-based conspirators and their operatives in India, thereby assisting in the execution of the targeted killing.

The case, registered as RC-06/2024/NIA/DLI, relates to the killing of Vikas Prabhakar, a local VHP leader in Nangal. The NIA took over the investigation on May 9, 2024, and has so far filed a chargesheet along with two supplementary chargesheets. As per the NIA investigation, the conspiracy to eliminate Prabhakar was allegedly hatched by Germany-based handlers of the proscribed BKI, identified as Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu.

Prabhakar was shot dead at his confectionery shop at around 4.30 pm on April 13, 2024, by two unidentified assailants in Punjab's Rupnagar district. He was the Nangal president of the VHP.

Previous Arrests and Ongoing Probe

The NIA had arrested accused Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal in August 2024 in coordination with the Delhi Police Special Cell in Punjab's Ludhiana. The agency alleged that Kunal had procured illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to the ground shooters on the directions of foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu.

The alleged shooters, Mandeep Kumar alias Mangli and Surinder Kumar alias Rika, both residents of Punjab's SBS Nagar, were arrested on April 16, 2024.

The NIA said its investigation into the larger conspiracy and the roles of other persons involved is continuing.

A hunt is also underway for two absconding BKI operatives, Harjit Singh alias Ladhi and Kulveer Singh alias Sidhu, with a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each announced for information leading to their arrest. (ANI)