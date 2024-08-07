Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NEET PG exam: Social media abuzz with examination paper leak claim

    The NEET PG 2024 exam, scheduled for August 11, is encountering significant issues affecting students. They are grappling with fake leaked paper scams circulating on social media and Telegram, which falsely promise access to exam papers in exchange for money.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 1:59 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    Rumours of a leaked NEET PG 2024 exam paper are circulating on social media and Telegram groups, but there is no credible evidence to support these claims. The exam, scheduled for August 11, will proceed as planned. Candidates are warned not to fall prey to scams and to refrain from making any payments in exchange for allegedly leaked papers.

    Health activist Dr. Dhruv Chauhan brought attention to the scam by sharing screenshots of WhatsApp and Telegram conversations, where fake NEET PG leaked materials were being sold, alerting candidates to be cautious of such malicious activities. 

    Scammers are operating dedicated Telegram groups and channels, such as 'NEET PG Leaked Materials', where they falsely claim to sell leaked papers for both shifts of the exam, demanding a hefty sum of Rs 70,000.

    This comes after a tumultuous year for national entrance exams, marked by controversies and last-minute cancellations, including the postponement of NEET PG 2024 from June to August, the cancellation of UGC NET just two days after it was held, and the cancellation of NEET PG mere 12 hours before the exam was set to take place.

    As the National Board of Education prepares to conduct NEET PG 2024 on August 11, students are expressing concerns over the allegedly 'random' allocation of exam centers. On social media platform X, several aspirants are sharing their distress, claiming that their assigned exam centers are located 800-1000 kilometers away. The NEET PG 2024 admit card, scheduled for release on August 8, will reveal the exact exam venue.

