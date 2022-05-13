NEET PG 2022 examination: SC rejects plea seeking postponement

Postponing the NEET PG 2022 exam will seriously impact the availability of medical care and have cascading impact on patient care, the Supreme Court said.

After running from pillar to post, the junior doctors across the country failed to convince the Supreme Court about the logic of deferring the NEET PG 2022 examination, which is scheduled to take place on May 21.

The doctors' bodies were hoping that they would be heard and get justice. The Supreme Court, however, rejected the petition on the grounds that it will seriously impact the availability of medical care and have cascading impact on patient care. The NEET PG 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 21.

Needs for patient care and treatment must be paramount in the clash of the ones who have registered and those who have not registered for the exam, the Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant noted.

They further said that 2,06,000 doctors registered for the NEET-PG 2022 exam, registration for which closed on March 25. The court took into account that the needs of patient care cannot be ignored.

The Apex court further said that postponing the examination will affect the doctors who have already registered. These are matters of policy domain unless proven, it is without application of mind or manifestly arbitrary, the court said.

The decision of the Centre to adhere to time schedule must be followed, the court said. It further noted that considering there are only two batches now due to the delay, which will create a deficiency of doctors, any delay in conducting the 2022 exam will lead to fewer resident doctors in hospitals.

The order evoked mixed reactions from the doctors' fraternity.

FAIMA doctors association president Dr Rohan Krishnan said, "Well, we respect the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court. But we are extremely sad and disheartened by the ignorance of the society in general and health ministry in particular over the demands of doctors."



"When the doctors across the country asked for something, which is been done routinely by the health ministry, such kind of harshness is not expected towards the caregivers," he said.

"I would once again appeal to the honourable health minister to reconsider the decision," Dr Rohan Krishnan added.

"We will also be having a meeting of the central council today to discuss further what else we can do to support our junior doctors. We also urge them to stay strong and positive," the FAIMA doctors association president said.

Several lawmakers, doctors' associations and Indian Medical Association had written to the health minister, the Prime Minister and the President to postpone the examinations. They had even run an online campaign to draw the administration and government’s attention.