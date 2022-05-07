Fact-check: Letter claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 is FAKE

A senior official in the health ministry confirms to Asianet Newsable that the examination will be held as scheduled on May 21.

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has confirmed that the letter claiming that the NEET PG 2022 examination has been postponed to July 9 is fake.

The examination will be held as scheduled on May 21.

A senior official in the health ministry told Asianet Newsable that the letter doing the rounds on social media is fake.

According to the letter, 'The ministry has directed that over 5000 interns are ineligible for the exams and due to insufficient time between the counselling of previous NEET PG and exams, hence the conduct of NEET PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on May 21 is to be postponed.'

The next date of the NEET PG 2022 examination will commence on July 9, 2022, the letter added.

NBEMS clarification

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, in a statement, said: "It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS."

"All NBEMS Notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Stakeholders are advised not to be allured or misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website," the NBEMS further said.

"Stakeholders are advised to visit the NBEMS website for the current & authentic information regarding NBEMS," the NBEMS added.

What medical students want

The medical students have been demanding to postpone the date so that they can get ample time for preparations. The aspirants had even run an online campaign with the hashtag #POSTPONENEETPG_MODIJI to draw the prime minister Narendra Modi’s attention. On May 7, they will run an online campaign once again at 3 pm to press their demand to meet.

The doctors have even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Besides, a group of doctors have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court to defer the examinations.

The doctors and aspirants have also announced that they will organise a peaceful protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Sunday.

