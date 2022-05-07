Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact-check: Letter claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 is FAKE

    A senior official in the health ministry confirms to Asianet Newsable that the examination will be held as scheduled on May 21.

    Factcheck Letter claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 is FAKE
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published May 7, 2022, 2:36 PM IST

    Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has confirmed that the letter claiming that the NEET PG 2022 examination has been postponed to July 9 is fake. 

    The examination will be held as scheduled on May 21.

    Also Read: Explained: Story behind trending hashtag 'Postpone NEET PG Modiji'

    A senior official in the health ministry told Asianet Newsable that the letter doing the rounds on social media is fake.

    According to the letter, 'The ministry has directed that over 5000 interns are ineligible for the exams and due to insufficient time between the counselling of previous NEET PG and exams, hence the conduct of NEET PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on May 21 is to be postponed.' 

    The next date of the NEET PG 2022 examination will commence on July 9, 2022, the letter added. 

    NBEMS clarification

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, in a statement, said: "It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS."

    "All NBEMS Notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Stakeholders are advised not to be allured or misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website," the NBEMS further said.

    "Stakeholders are advised to visit the NBEMS website for the current & authentic information regarding NBEMS," the NBEMS added.

    What medical students want 

    The medical students have been demanding to postpone the date so that they can get ample time for preparations. The aspirants had even run an online campaign with the hashtag #POSTPONENEETPG_MODIJI to draw the prime minister Narendra Modi’s attention. On May 7, they will run an online campaign once again at 3 pm to press their demand to meet.

    The doctors have even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Besides, a group of doctors have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court to defer the examinations. 

    The doctors and aspirants have also announced that they will organise a peaceful protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Sunday. 

    Also Read: LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, news sparks meme fest

    Also Read: Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Also Read: Odisha districts on alert for cyclone Asani: The latest updates

    Last Updated May 7, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Who is Rujira Banerjee and why has ED issued warrant against her?

    Who is Rujira Banerjee and why has ED issued warrant against her?

    LPG cylinder cost hiked by Rs 50, news sparks meme fest

    LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, news sparks meme fest

    Odisha districts on alert for cyclone Asani: The latest updates

    Odisha districts on alert for cyclone Asani: The latest updates

    MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam - adt

    MVA govt should apologise to MP-MLA, Rana couple: Maha BJP's Ram Kadam

    Recent Stories

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details RBA

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details

    Mother day Here how how you can spend the day with your mom RBA

    Mother’s Day 2022: Here's how you can spend the day with your mom

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    World Athletics Day: Neeraj Chopra journey featured on YouTube India Creating for India series-ayh

    World Athletics Day: Neeraj Chopra's journey featured on YouTube India's Creating for India series

    Mother Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more RBA

    Mother's Day gift ideas: From beauty products to jewelry to health drinks and more

    Recent Videos

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon