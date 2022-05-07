NEET PG 2022: 'Why is government ignoring demands of young doctors?'

Doctors say they have tried all means to convince the government to defer the NEET PG 2022 examination by 8-10 weeks, but their efforts have failed thus far.

The medical fraternity across the country has once again started an online campaign to press the government to defer the NEET PG 2022 examination by 8-10 weeks.

Two days ago, the doctors posted over 1.5 lakh tweets with the hashtag #POSTPONENEETPG2022_MODIJI to draw the prime minister's attention to their cause. According to the doctors, they have tried all means to convince the government to defer the NEET PG 2022 examination by 8-10 weeks, but their efforts have failed thus far.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) President Dr Rohan Krishnan said, "I do not understand why the government is so much ignorant towards the demands of these young doctors. These young doctors are NEET PG aspirants and after getting into the medical colleges they will be the backbone of the medical infrastructure in the country. They are the actual Covid warriors. Their demands are legit and genuine."

Dr Krishnan also wondered why the government was not deferring the examination. "When NEET PG 2021 can be held in September 2021 then why can't NEET PG 2022 be conducted in July this year? I think that they deserve a fair chance to study to appear in the examination because this exam happens once a year," he said.

"They are continuously agitating but they are being unheard of. This is very pathetic on part of the government," he said.

He also stated that the doctors' community has hope in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he would come to their rescue.

"Since we have not got any positive reply from the Health and Family Welfare Ministry and National Medical Commission so now we are requesting to the prime minister to interfere in this matter. We have a high hope from him that he will hear the plea of the doctors and would help us," the FAIMA president added.

The NEET PG 2022 examination:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (or NEET (PG)) is a qualifying and ranking examination in the country for the medicos aspirants, who want to pursue a Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery, in government or private medical colleges across the country.

NEET PG examination replaced the All India Post Graduate Medical Entrance Examination (AIPGMEE).

National Board of Education in Medical Sciences conducts this examination and the counselling and seat allotment are done by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Currently, over 110 medical colleges and institutes, both government and private, take admission through this examination.

Last year, the examination which used to be held in December-January was postponed to September 2021 due to a spike in Covid-19 cases nationwide. The doctors who have passed their examination are still waiting for the NEET PG counselling 2021 to get over. Under such circumstances, the aspirants will miss their chance to apply for the NEET PG 2022.

There is a huge shortage of doctors across hospitals in the country, which has led the existing medical professionals to work overtime. As per the reports, the government wants to fill the gap in a time-bound manner.