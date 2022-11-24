NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

While addressing the media, Sharad Pawar said, "When I heard his words about Shiv Chhatrapati... now he has crossed all the boundaries. Such people should not be given important posts."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar slammed the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday, over his recent remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The NCP President said that Koshyari had crossed all limits. The former Union minister also said that such people should not be given significant roles.

While attending an event in Aurangabad last week, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an 'olden day' icon. His remarks drew criticism from the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray led-Shiv Sena faction.

While addressing the media today, Sharad Pawar said, "When I heard his words about Shiv Chhatrapati... now he has crossed all the boundaries. He did praise Shivaji Maharaj yesterday, but it was too late."

According to Pawar, the President and Prime Minister should decide on Koshyari. "Such people should not be given important posts," said Pawar.

Furthermore, the NCP leader added, "Position of governor represents an institution, and we did not comment on Koshyari earlier to maintain the dignity of that position." Koshyari is on a two-day tour to Delhi starting Thursday, November 24, 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

