Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

    While addressing the media, Sharad Pawar said, "When I heard his words about Shiv Chhatrapati... now he has crossed all the boundaries. Such people should not be given important posts."
     

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar slams Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar slammed the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday, over his recent remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The NCP President said that Koshyari had crossed all limits. The former Union minister also said that such people should not be given significant roles. 

    While attending an event in Aurangabad last week, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an 'olden day' icon. His remarks drew criticism from the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray led-Shiv Sena faction. 

    While addressing the media today, Sharad Pawar said, "When I heard his words about Shiv Chhatrapati... now he has crossed all the boundaries. He did praise Shivaji Maharaj yesterday, but it was too late."

    According to Pawar, the President and Prime Minister should decide on Koshyari. "Such people should not be given important posts," said Pawar. 

    Furthermore, the NCP leader added, "Position of governor represents an institution, and we did not comment on Koshyari earlier to maintain the dignity of that position." Koshyari is on a two-day tour to Delhi starting Thursday, November 24, 2022. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read:  'Not ready to accept Governor': Sanjay Raut on Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

    Also read: 'Despite having strong disagreements..': Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row

    Also read: Sanjay Raut demands Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation for 'insulting' Chhatrapati Shivaji

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court seeks report on bridges, their condition in state AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court seeks report on bridges, their condition in state

    Jama Masjid's controversial diktat bars single women from entering mosque premises

    Jama Masjid's controversial diktat bars single women from entering mosque premises

    ISRO to launch PSLV-C54, eight nanosatellites on November 26; check details - adt

    ISRO to launch PSLV-C54, eight nanosatellites on November 26; check details

    Mangaluru blast: Unknown Islamic Resistance Council takes responsibility, police to verify letter AJR

    Mangaluru blast: Unknown Islamic Resistance Council takes responsibility, police to verify letter

    Northern Army commander's 'PoK' remarks spooks Pakistan

    Army Northern Commander's 'PoK' remarks spook Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court seeks report on bridges, their condition in state AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court seeks report on bridges, their condition in state

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Ensure there is a lot more context in bilateral series - Kane Williamson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Ensure there is a lot more context in bilateral series' - Williamson

    Priyanka Chopra on rumours of worshipping Satan for a successful career; here's what she said RBA

    Priyanka Chopra on rumours of worshipping Satan for a successful career; here's what she said

    Boycott Bollywood Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha s Galwan tweet gcw

    #BoycottBollywood, #Fukrey3 boycott trend after Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet

    Jama Masjid's controversial diktat bars single women from entering mosque premises

    Jama Masjid's controversial diktat bars single women from entering mosque premises

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon