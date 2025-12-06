An Indore prosecutor alleges IAS officer Santosh Verma and Judge Vijendra Singh Rawat conspired to fabricate court judgments. This was to clear Verma in a domestic case, paving the way for his IAS promotion. The judge has secured anticipatory bail.

A public prosecutor at Indore district and session court, Abhijeet Singh Rathore said that a conspiracy involving reportedly fabricated court judgments has come to light, allegedly carried out to help Santosh Verma secure an acquittal and subsequently qualify for a getting promotion of IAS (Indian Administrative Service).

Rathore said evidence has been found suggesting that Verma and Judge Vijendra Singh Rawat worked together to obtain two false judgments. He said this was allegedly done to clear Verma of a case earlier registered by his wife at the Lasudia police station. "It was claimed that Santosh Verma, who has been awarded IAS, was previously accused in a case filed by his wife at the Lasudia police station. To secure an acquittal and qualify for a promotion in the DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee) as well as the IAS award, he needed a favourable judgment. Evidence suggests he, along with the judge, conspired to produce two fabricated judgments to achieve this goal," Rathore told ANI.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

He added that the police carried out an investigation and obtained approval from the High Court to arrest Judge Vijendra Singh Rawat before initiating formal charges against him. "The High Court authorised the arrest and approved the investigation about 15 days ago, around the same time when the judge was suspended. Following which, there was possibility of his arrest, so, to obtain anticipatory bail, Judge Vijendra Singh Rawat, with the assistance of his lawyers, submitted a petition (for anticipatory bail) that was approved on Friday (Dec 5) by Additional Sessions Judge Prakash Kaser," the public prosecutor said.

Furthermore, Rathore added that when the matter of fabricating documents came to light, an FIR was lodged against IAS officer Verma and he remained in judicial custody for a substantial duration as well. Later, received bail from the Supreme court in this regard. "After that matter came to light, an FIR was lodged against Santosh Verma, leading to his arrest, and he remained in judicial custody for a significant period. This case is under the jurisdiction of the MG Road police station, and the Supreme Court has granted him bail in this matter," he said.

The Public Prosecutor further stated that the original case filed by Santosh Verma's wife at Lasudia police station is still active and pending. A notable aspect of the case is that there have been no further developments or witness testimonies to date. Nonetheless, two fabricated judgments were produced in connection with the case. Later, the matter came to light when Santosh Verma's wife complained about it and Judge Vijendra Singh Rawat himself filed a complaint at the MG Road police station, stating that he had not issued those two orders.

Controversy Over Objectionable Remark

Notably, recently IAS Verma has hit the headlines due to his objectionable remark against the Brahmin community, resulting in facing a show-cause notice in view of violating the All India Services (Conduct and Discipline) Rules. The IAS officer made the remark during the provincial convention of Madhya Pradesh AJJAKS (Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmchari Sangh) held in Bhopal on November 23 which hurts social harmony and fall under the category of indiscipline.

"Prima facie your comment, "One person in a family should get reservation, until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or ties relationship with him," appears to be an attempt to hurt social harmony and create mutual animosity. This does not conform to the conduct expected of an Indian Administrative Service officer and falls under the category of indiscipline, arbitrariness, and serious misconduct," the notice read.

MP Demands Investigation Into Promotion

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Rewa, Janardan Mishra criticised the remark of IAS Verma and also questioned his promotion, demanding an investigation against him. Additionally, Mishra wrote a letter to Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Jitendra Singh in this regard as well.

"IAS Verma's statement is a violation of the code of conduct for the Indian Administrative Service. Secondly, he was working in the Madhya Pradesh Administrative Service under the SC category and used an ST category certificate to join the Indian Administrative Service, which is fraudulent. Thirdly, he had a criminal case pending against him and even remained in custody, so there should be an investigation into how he was awarded the IAS position. I have requested the Union Minister to conduct an investigation in this regard," Mishra told ANI.

The Member of Parliament further added that if the IAS verma is found guilty, then the IAS promotion given to him should be revoked.