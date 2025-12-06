Widespread IndiGo flight cancellations caused chaos at Mumbai and Ahmedabad airports, stranding thousands of passengers. The frustration led to dramatic scenes, including a foreign traveler climbing a counter in Mumbai after her flight was cancelled.

A wave of flight cancellations by IndiGo led to dramatic scenes across major airports, leaving thousands of passengers stranded, confused, and emotionally overwhelmed. From heated exchanges with airline staff to passengers breaking down in tears, the growing frustration was visible everywhere.

Passenger Climbs IndiGo Counter in Mumbai Out of Sheer Desperation

At Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the situation hit a boiling point when a foreign traveller climbed onto an IndiGo check-in counter, begging for clarity after her flight was cancelled without warning.

A viral video from the terminal shows the woman, visibly distressed, repeatedly asking for food and alternate arrangements. As crowds gathered around her, airline staff tried to calm her down and urged her to step off the counter. But she refused, saying she had received "no clarity" about what to do next.

The clip quickly spread across social media, becoming a symbol of the widespread anger among passengers affected by IndiGo's ongoing disruptions.

Night of Chaos at Ahmedabad Airport: 19 Flights Cancelled in Six Hours

The chaos was no less intense at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Between midnight and 6 am, 19 flights, seven arrivals and twelve departures, were suddenly cancelled. Long serpentine queues formed as exhausted passengers rushed to counters seeking refunds or rebooking options. Many said they were left in the dark for hours with little communication from the airline.

This disruption came even after aviation regulator DGCA temporarily suspended its new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules in an attempt to ease the burden on IndiGo's crew and restore normal operations.

Student Breaks Down After Missing Smart India Hackathon Presentation

Among the most heartbreaking stories was that of Mahrishi Jani, a student selected for the prestigious Smart India Hackathon 2025. Fighting back tears while speaking to ANI, he described how the flight cancellations ruined months of preparation.

"I was scheduled to go to Guwahati on a 6:15 am flight, a connecting flight from Kolkata," he said. "We were selected for the Hackathon… out of 74,000 ideas, only around 1,400 were chosen. Our centre was at North-Eastern Hill University. We were supposed to present there."

Jani and his teammates were left stranded at the airport with no feasible alternative to reach the event in time.

IndiGo Begins Processing Refunds but Passengers Still Angry

Under growing public pressure, IndiGo has issued apologies and said refunds for cancelled flights are now being processed. But with large-scale cancellations stretching into the third consecutive day, passengers across multiple cities continue to report confusion, anxiety, and a lack of timely updates.

For travellers, the nightmare is far from over and frustration continues to mount as they wait for clear answers on when normal flight operations will resume.