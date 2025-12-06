BRS leader KT Rama Rao accused the Congress government of ruining Telangana's economy, citing CAG data. He claimed revenue growth fell from 220% under the BRS regime to -1.18% under Congress, calling the party the 'permanent villain'.

KTR Accuses Congress of Ruining State's Economy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government over Telangana's plummeting revenue growth, accusing them of ruining the state's economy.

In a post on X, the BRS working president cited CAG data, stating that Telangana's revenue receipts grew 220% between 2014 and 2023, from Rs 49,779 crore to Rs 1,59,349 crore. However, the growth fell to -1.18% in 2024-25, with revenue receipts standing at Rs 94,555 crore for seven months of 2025-26. "Revanth ruined Telangana, Congress failed Telangana! Telangana, which once topped the revenue growth charts during the BRS regime, is now heading in a negative direction According to the CAG, Telangana's revenue receipts grew by 220% between 2014 and 2023. (From Rs. 49,779 crore in 2014-15 to Rs. 1,59,349 crore in 2022-23) However, the same revenue receipts growth fell to -1.18% in 2024-25, and in 2025-26 (for seven months), the revenue is only Rs. 94,555 crore," KTR posted on X.

Rao questioned the Congress government's plans to celebrate their second anniversary in office, calling it "unfathomable" given the state's economic performance. "Despite such an atrocious performance, it is unfathomable that Congress leaders are planning second anniversary celebrations A tragedy called Congress has befallen my state," the social media post added. https://x.com/KTRBRS/status/1997154585874694530

Congress Dubbed 'Permanent Villain' of Telangana

Earlier, KTR criticised the Congress party, calling it the "permanent villain" in Telangana's story and accusing it of 'betraying' the state's people. He emphasised that without KCR's efforts, Telangana would not exist today.

Symbolic Changes to Restore 'Telangana's Pride'

KTR recalled the sacrifices made by the people of Telangana and the injustices committed by the Congress regime over six decades. He announced that the BRS would replace the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Secretariat entrance with the statue of Telangana Talli, symbolising the restoration of Telangana's pride.

He said the struggle for Telangana was "not just history but an identity that must be protected every single day."

KTR launched a scathing attack on the Congress leadership, alleging that the party had no moral authority to comment on K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) 2009 fast. Calling the Congress the "permanent villain" in Telangana's history, he said the party's leadership had "blood on its hands" for the deaths of youth during the agitation. He asserted, "Without the three letters K-C-R, there would be no Telangana."

KTR also challenged the ruling party to make the MLAs who defected to Congress resign and seek a fresh mandate. (ANI)