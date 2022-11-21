Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Despite having strong disagreements..': Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row

    Sanjay Raut tweeted, "Inquiring about your political colleague is a sign of humanity, despite having strong disagreements on some issues... Such gestures are becoming rare in times of political polarisation. Rahulji's yatra focuses on love and compassion; hence, it's receiving a massive response."
     

    The leader of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, MP Sanjay Raut, on Monday, said Rahul Gandhi had called him and asked about his health amid a schism caused by the Congress leader's remarks criticising Veer Savarkar.

    Sanjay Raut tweeted in Marathi, stating, "Even though he was busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul called me late at night. He inquired about my health and said, 'We were concerned about you.' It's only human to feel sad that a political ally was falsely accused and tortured for 110 days in jail."

     

    "Inquiring about your political colleague is a sign of humanity, despite having strong disagreements on some issues... Such gestures are becoming rare in times of political polarisation. Rahulji's yatra focuses on love and compassion; therefore, it's receiving a massive response," Raut penned. 

    Rahul Gandhi's gesture and the Sena leader's public praise signal a reconciliation after team Thackeray warned that his remarks on Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar could damage their Maharashtra coalition.

    Rahul Gandhi, who was in Maharashtra for his Bharat Jodo Yatra last week, slammed Veer Savarkar for seeking mercy from the British while imprisoned. He also accused him of betraying Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel by appealing to the British.

    Both the factions of Shiv Sena were angered by the remarks directed at the icon. According to Uddhav Thackeray, his party has 'immense respect' for Savarkar.

    On Friday, Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "According to Sanjay Raut, we may not continue in the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition). That is a serious reaction from the party," implying that Uddhav Thackeray "would make a statement soon."

    To mitigate the damage, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi only stated historical facts. "Today, I spoke with Sanjay Raut. We have agreed to disagree. He dismissed the notion that it would weaken Maha Vikas Aghadi. It will not affect the MVA," Ramesh said on Friday.

