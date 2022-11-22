'Not ready to accept Governor': Sanjay Raut on Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

"We are unwilling to accept him as governor. Governor's role is to be neutral and show dignity in words and conduct; however, the current Maharashtra governor speaks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj... he has made a mockery of Maharashtra," Raut said.

The leader of the Shiv Sena faction led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday, slammed governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji as a 'hero of a past period.'

The Rajya Sabha MP's comment follows Koshyari's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji on Saturday, which sparked outrage from Thackeray Sena and its allies in the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

The remark put the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Sena faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, under pressure after days of attacking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remark about Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

The BJP was forced into further defensive movement after its national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, appeared to score an own goal while attempting to criticise Gandhi. He was accused of disrespecting Shivaji.

Furthermore, the Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded Koshyari's dismissal and Shinde's resignation.

Raut continued, "I'm surprised (by) the chief minister who gave the self-respect slogan, caused a split in the Shiv Sena and formed a coalition government with the BJP... where has your self-respect gone now? The BJP openly mocks Shivaji Maharaj. You should step down." "If you respect Shivaji Maharaj, why are you in government with them?" he concluded.

