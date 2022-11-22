Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not ready to accept Governor': Sanjay Raut on Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

    "We are unwilling to accept him as governor. Governor's role is to be neutral and show dignity in words and conduct; however, the current Maharashtra governor speaks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj... he has made a mockery of Maharashtra," Raut said. 

    Not ready to accept Governor: Sanjay Raut on Bhagat Singh Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    The leader of the Shiv Sena faction led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday, slammed governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji as a 'hero of a past period.'

    "We are unwilling to accept him as governor. Governor's role is to be neutral and show dignity in words and conduct; however, the current Maharashtra governor speaks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj... he has made a mockery of Maharashtra," Raut said. 

    The Rajya Sabha MP's comment follows Koshyari's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji on Saturday, which sparked outrage from Thackeray Sena and its allies in the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

    The remark put the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Sena faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, under pressure after days of attacking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remark about Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

    The BJP was forced into further defensive movement after its national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, appeared to score an own goal while attempting to criticise Gandhi. He was accused of disrespecting Shivaji.

    Furthermore, the Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded Koshyari's dismissal and Shinde's resignation.

    Raut continued, "I'm surprised (by) the chief minister who gave the self-respect slogan, caused a split in the Shiv Sena and formed a coalition government with the BJP... where has your self-respect gone now? The BJP openly mocks Shivaji Maharaj. You should step down." "If you respect Shivaji Maharaj, why are you in government with them?" he concluded.  

    Also read: Sanjay Raut demands Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation for 'insulting' Chhatrapati Shivaji

    Also read: 'Despite having strong disagreements..': Sanjay Raut lauds Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row

    Also read: 'If these forces come together...': Uddhav Thackeray warns Oppositions; lauds Sanjay Raut for his courage

     

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China AJR

    'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Sthree Sakthi SS 340 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery result 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-340 draw at 3pm

    Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet AJR

    Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71,056 appointment letters to recruits AJR

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71,056 appointment letters to recruits

    Mumbai Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus - adt

    Mumbai: Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus

    Recent Stories

    'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China AJR

    'Terror is terror': EAM Jaishankar lists 5 reasons for rise in terrorism; targets Pakistan, China

    Alphabet Google parent company may lay off 10000 employees based on performance Report gcw

    Alphabet, Google's parent company, may lay off 10,000 employees: Report

    From Maui to New York, 5 destinations you should visit during thanksgiving this year sur

    From Maui to New York, 5 destinations you should visit during thanksgiving this year

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look RBA

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon