Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjay Raut demands Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation for 'insulting' Chhatrapati Shivaji

    Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, the Maharashtra governor had remarked that Shivaji Maharaj has become an "old idol" and the new ones could be found in Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari.

    Sanjay Raut demands Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation for 'insulting' Chhatrapati Shivaji AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Sanjay Raut has asked the BJP leaders to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "insult" of the state and the Maratha ruler. On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stoked a fresh controversy calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an 'old idol'.

    Speaking to the reporters, Raut slammed the BJP and said that the party is protesting against Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Veer Savarkar, and they should now protest against the Raj Bhavan.

    Also read: Defence minister Rajnath Singh to attend India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting during visit to Cambodia

    "His statement is an insult to Maharashtra and Shivaji Maharaj. BJP is carrying out protests against Rahul Gandhi`s remarks against Veer Savarkar. They are hitting out with shoes. Now the shoes should go to the Raj Bhavan from where remarks are being made against Shivaji Maharaj. Then you are the son of Maharashtra, otherwise, you are fake," Raut said.

    Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, the Maharashtra governor had remarked that Shivaji Maharaj has become an "old idol" and the new ones could be found in Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari.

    Also read: MCD Election 2022: Over 60 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations

    "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari," the governor had said.

    An emotive and iconic figure in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, the governor's remark on the Maratha warrior did not go down well with leaders.

    Also read: MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today

    A spokesperson from the Uddhav Thackeray faction condemned the governor's statement saying he is known to disrespect great leaders.

    "Going by the governor`s statements, even Lord Ram and Lord Krishna have become old idols. Must we find new deities now to worship?" Dubey asked, adding that the governor`s statement should be strongly condemned.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh to attend India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting during visit to Cambodia AJR

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh to attend India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting during visit to Cambodia

    MCD Election 2022: Over 60 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations AJR

    MCD Election 2022: Over 60 candidates pull out on last day of withdrawing nominations

    MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today - adt

    MCD Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among other top BJP leaders to hold 14 rallies today

    Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror', says Karnataka Police Chief; probe underway AJR

    Mangaluru autorickshaw blast an 'act of terror', says Karnataka Police Chief; probe underway

    Google kicks off FIFA World Cup 2022 with an animated doodle - adt

    Google kicks of Qatar World Cup 2022 with special animated doodle

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Jerseys, flags of Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and more sell like hot cakes in Kolkata snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Jerseys, flags of Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and more sell like hot cakes in Kolkata

    Drishyam 2: Here's how much Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and other stars' received as fee for the movie RBA

    Drishyam 2: Here's how much Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and other stars' received as fee for the movie

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC coach Vukomanovic dedicates historical win against Hyderabad FC to fans snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC coach Vukomanovic dedicates historical win against Hyderabad FC to fans

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC coach Brdaric delighted with team's comeback in 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC coach Brdaric delighted with team's comeback in 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh to attend India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting during visit to Cambodia AJR

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh to attend India-ASEAN Defence Ministers meeting during visit to Cambodia

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon