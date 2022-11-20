Sanjay Raut demands Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation for 'insulting' Chhatrapati Shivaji

Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, the Maharashtra governor had remarked that Shivaji Maharaj has become an "old idol" and the new ones could be found in Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Sanjay Raut has asked the BJP leaders to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "insult" of the state and the Maratha ruler. On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stoked a fresh controversy calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an 'old idol'.

Speaking to the reporters, Raut slammed the BJP and said that the party is protesting against Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Veer Savarkar, and they should now protest against the Raj Bhavan.

"His statement is an insult to Maharashtra and Shivaji Maharaj. BJP is carrying out protests against Rahul Gandhi`s remarks against Veer Savarkar. They are hitting out with shoes. Now the shoes should go to the Raj Bhavan from where remarks are being made against Shivaji Maharaj. Then you are the son of Maharashtra, otherwise, you are fake," Raut said.

Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, the Maharashtra governor had remarked that Shivaji Maharaj has become an "old idol" and the new ones could be found in Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari.

"If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari," the governor had said.

An emotive and iconic figure in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, the governor's remark on the Maratha warrior did not go down well with leaders.

A spokesperson from the Uddhav Thackeray faction condemned the governor's statement saying he is known to disrespect great leaders.

"Going by the governor`s statements, even Lord Ram and Lord Krishna have become old idols. Must we find new deities now to worship?" Dubey asked, adding that the governor`s statement should be strongly condemned.