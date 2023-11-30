Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nava Kerala Sadas: School teachers ordered to attend CM's event in Palakkad

    Nava Kerala Sadas: After children's participation turned out to be controversial, the Nalleppilly panchayat secretary in Palakkad has allegedly instructed the school teachers to attend the Chief Minister's public outreach programme.

    Nava Kerala Sadas: School teachers ordered to attend CM's event in Palakkad anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    Palakkad: The Nalleppilly Panchayat secretary allegedly directed school teachers to participate in Nava Kerala Sadas in large numbers in Palakkad. All the teachers of the schools of the panchayat have been instructed to participate in the 'Kala Sadas' and 'Vilambara Jatha' this afternoon. At the same time, as the matter became controversial, the officials explained that it is suggested to participate in the program which will be held at 4 pm. Earlier, the LDF government received flak for making students stand under blistering heat to greet the Chief Minister and cabinet ministers.

    Also read: Kerala High Court receives alarming report on Nilambur forest adivasis' misery; check details

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded on Wednesday (Nov 29) that the UDF's call to boycott the Nava Kerala Sadas did not bear fruit in Malappuram. The Chief Minister said that the people have participated wholeheartedly. Eleven days have passed since the entire state cabinet started traveling from Manjeswaram. Meanwhile, two cabinet meetings were held.  The chief minister said that the criticism leveled by some people while organizing the morning meetings was that only the leaders were invited. 

    CM Vijayan said that the allegation became irrelevant after the news of the morning meeting held in Kasaragod came out the day after the start of the yatra. The voice of the whole state rises in the morning meetings. That voice is the strength of democracy. The chief minister also said that the New Kerala Sadas is a process of listening to it, taking it in, replying and ensuring further action.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa vkp

    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa

    Anjus trouble returns: Desires divorce from Indian husband, plans to move kids to Pakistan AJR

    Anju's trouble returns: Desires divorce from Indian husband, plans to move kids to Pakistan

    'Grindr' app meet turns nightmare in Bengaluru: Man assaulted by partner vkp

    'Grindr' app meet turns nightmare in Bengaluru: Man assaulted by partner

    Kerala High Court receives alarming report on Nilambur forest adivasis' misery; check details rkn

    Kerala High Court receives alarming report on Nilambur forest adivasis' misery; check details

    India-USA set an example in space collaboration: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Bengaluru vkp

    India-USA set an example in space collaboration: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour osf

    Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour

    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa vkp

    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa

    Kapil Sharma slams IndiGo airline over delay and says, 'Pilot stuck in traffic, really!' RBA

    Kapil Sharma slams IndiGo airline over delay and says, 'Pilot stuck in traffic, really!'

    Spotify Wrapped 2023: Arijit Singh tops most-streamed artist; check out the full list RBA

    Spotify Wrapped 2023: Arijit Singh tops most-streamed artist; check out the full list

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha's film earns highest collection in Kerala; Check rkn

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha's film earns highest collection in Kerala; Check

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon