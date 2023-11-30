Nava Kerala Sadas: School teachers ordered to attend CM's event in Palakkad

Palakkad: The Nalleppilly Panchayat secretary allegedly directed school teachers to participate in Nava Kerala Sadas in large numbers in Palakkad. All the teachers of the schools of the panchayat have been instructed to participate in the 'Kala Sadas' and 'Vilambara Jatha' this afternoon. At the same time, as the matter became controversial, the officials explained that it is suggested to participate in the program which will be held at 4 pm. Earlier, the LDF government received flak for making students stand under blistering heat to greet the Chief Minister and cabinet ministers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded on Wednesday (Nov 29) that the UDF's call to boycott the Nava Kerala Sadas did not bear fruit in Malappuram. The Chief Minister said that the people have participated wholeheartedly. Eleven days have passed since the entire state cabinet started traveling from Manjeswaram. Meanwhile, two cabinet meetings were held. The chief minister said that the criticism leveled by some people while organizing the morning meetings was that only the leaders were invited.

CM Vijayan said that the allegation became irrelevant after the news of the morning meeting held in Kasaragod came out the day after the start of the yatra. The voice of the whole state rises in the morning meetings. That voice is the strength of democracy. The chief minister also said that the New Kerala Sadas is a process of listening to it, taking it in, replying and ensuring further action.