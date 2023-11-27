Nava Kerala Sadas: Know the number of complaints registered in 4 districts

A total of 45,897 petitions were received during the three-day Nava Kerala Sadas. Currently, the Nava Kerala Sadas is underway in the assembly constituencies of Malappuram district

Kozhikode: A total of 45,897 complaints were received during the three-day Nava Kerala Sadas in Kozhikode district. All these complaints were received from 13 assembly constituencies in 4 districts, including Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kozhikode. Around 14, 852 complaints were received on the first day, 16,048 on the second day, and 14,997 on the third day.

Around 4316 complaints were received from Perambra, 3985 from Nadapuram, 2588 from Vadakara, 3600 from Koduvalli, 3588 from Koyilandi, 5461 from Balussery, 3224 from Elathur, 2258 from Kozhikode North, 1517 from Kozhikode south, 3827 from Thiruvambadi, 4171 from Kunnamangalam, and 3399 from Veppur.

On the first day itself, more than 2000 complaints were received at the Nava Kerala Sadas grievance counter in Kasaragod. Around 14,232 petitions were received from 5 constituencies of Kasaragod district. 1908 from Manjeshwaram, 3733 from Uduma, 2840 from Kanhangad and 23000 from Thrikaripur.

A total of 28,584 complaints were received at Nava Kerala Sadas from 11 constituencies in Kannur district. The complaints were registered at 173 counters set up for this purpose. The breakdown of complaints per constituency is as follows: 2,554 in 20 counters for Payyannur, 2,469 in 11 counters for Kalliasseri, 2,289 in 10 counters for Taliparamba, 2,493 in 10 counters for Irikkur, 2,357 in 20 counters for Azhikode, 2,500 in 15 counters for Kannur, 2,849 in 15 counters for Dharmadam, 2,264 in 16 counters for Thalassery, 2,477 in 18 counters for Koothuparamba, 3,350 in 20 counters for Mattanur, and 2,982 in 18 counters for Peravoor

A total of 18,823 complaints were received from Wayanad district at Nava Kerala Sadas. The distribution of petitions by constituency is as follows: 7,877 in the Kalpetta constituency, 5,021 in the Bathery constituency, and 5,925 in the Mananthavady constituency. Currently, the Nava Kerala Sadas is underway in the assembly constituencies of Malappuram district.