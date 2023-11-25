Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Stampede at CUSAT fest; 4 dead, several injured

    At least four students lost their lives during a song festival held as part of Tech Fest at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Ernakulam. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 8:39 PM IST

    Kochi: In an appalling incident, at least four students lost their lives in a stampede during a song festival held as part of Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology in Ernakulam. It is reported that 72 people were injured during the incident and were admitted to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. 

    All four who died in the mishap are students. Their names were identified as Ann Ruftha, a second-year student, Sara Thomas, a second-year student, Andrifta from Paravur; and Athul Thambi, a civil engineering student.

    The incident occurred during a music concert led by Nikhita Gandhi. Following the incident, the program has been canceled by the organisers. There was a heavy rush during the concert. Many of the students have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

    While one died on the way to the hospital, the other three succumbed to injuries soon after reaching the hospital. The dead bodies are kept at Kalamassery Medical College.

    The School of Engineering organized the fest, which commenced on Friday and saw the participation of around 2000 students. The accident occurred in the open-air auditorium when rain prompted people outside to rush inside. Tragically, the incident unfolded as students fell from the steps during the rush into the auditorium.

     The district collector said that the condition of two students was critical and had been shifted to Aster Medicity Hospital. Health Minister Veena George has ordered health workers, including doctors, to come to work at Kalamasery Medical College and Ernakulam General Hospital.  Private hospitals have also been instructed to be on standby. Adequate preparations have been directed for 108 ambulances to ensure swift emergency response and transportation. The minister said that a team of doctors from the Department of Surgery and Orthopedics at Thrissur Medical College will soon arrive in Ernakulam.

    Meanwhile, following the incident, the ministers P Rajeev and R Bindu returned to Kalamassery from Nava Kerala Sadas.
     

    (More details awaited)

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 9:55 PM IST
