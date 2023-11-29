Nava Kerala Sadas: CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends DYFI workers assaulting Youth Congress activists

Malappuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again defended the DYFI workers who attacked Youth Congress members for showing black flags against the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur. While supporting democratic protests, he said that aggressive acts like jumping in front of vehicles, will risk your lives. The Chief Minister commended CPM workers for their exemplary actions in preventing harm to those attempting to disrupt public transport.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said "We have not said that Youth Congress workers should not protest by showing black flag. We are not against protest. Showing the black flag is democratic, but don't jump in front of the bus and lose your life. Stopping it is exemplary. I waved at those who showed the black flag at me. What has happened in Kerala is an all-round development. If there was a major change in the education and health sector, the opposition could have criticized it on the platform itself."

The Chief Minister responded to the incident, acknowledging it as a democratic protest, despite some labeling it a black flag demonstration. However, he expressed concern about individuals jumping on black-flagged vehicles, deeming it aggression rather than a peaceful protest. The Chief Minister highlighted the potential problems arising from such actions, such as accidents and negative publicity."

The Youth Congress activists and reportedly Muslim League activists who waved black flags to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers after returning from public meeting during the Nava Kerala Sadas were brutally beaten up in Kannur on November 20. CPI(M)-DYFI workers unleashed violence in Pazhayangadi on Monday. The protestors waved a black flag at Eripuram in Pazhayangadi in the Kallyasseri constituency and this was the first protest against the Nava Kerala Sadas in the state.

The CM then said "Those who showed the black flag had a different intention. A young man and a woman jumped in front of the bus as we approached Taliparamba. The people standing on the roadside maintained restraint and those who showed black flags were arrested and transferred by the police. The protest is done by those who come with a hidden agenda. Let no one be offended. The goal is to create a provocation. "