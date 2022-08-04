Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Herald case: ED resumes searches at Young Indian office as Congress leader Kharge arrives

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the young Indian promoters and majority shareholders. The Congress president, like her son, owns 38 per cent of the company.

    National Herald case: ED resumes searches at Young Indian office as Congress leader Kharge arrives - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate resumed raids at the office of Young Indian (YI) on Thursday, the holding company of the Congress-owned National Herald, after senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge appeared before agency officials at the Herald House building.

    The 80-year-old Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition arrived at the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg building near ITO around 12:40 pm and met with ED officials on the agency's summons, which sought his attendance during the raids at YI in his capacity as the company's principal officer.

    Young Indian promoters and majority shareholders include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress president owns 38 per cent of the company, similar to her son.

    The federal agency had placed a temporary seal on the YI's single-room office on the ground floor of the four-story Herald House building to 'preserve evidence' because it had been unable to search it for the previous two days because it was locked and authorised representatives were not available.

    According to officials, the searches at the YI office that had been put on hold will now be completed, and any available evidence will be collected.

    The editorial and administrative offices of the National Herald newspaper and web portal are located on the fourth floor of the Herald House building.

    The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL), which Young Indian owns. AJL is the name under which the newspaper office is registered.

    The ED raided a dozen locations on Tuesday, including the Herald House, as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the National Herald-AJL-Young Indian deal.

    After collecting documents and digital data and questioning some employees, agency officials left the premises in the early hours of Wednesday.

    Apart from Kharge and Pawan Bansal in April, the agency also questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi (in July) and her MP son Rahul Gandhi (in June), in this case at its headquarters in Delhi.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Do whatever you want, not afraid of PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi on National Herald case

    Also Read: Enforcement Directorate temporarily seals National Herald office

    Also Read: National Herald case: ED raids National Herald Office, other locations linked to case

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Har Ghar Tiranga Want to hoist tricolour at home Here are 5 FAQs answered gcw

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to hoist tricolour at home? Here are 5 FAQs answered

    All women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    All-women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    Patra Chawl Case: Sena's Sanjay Raut ED custody extended till August 8 - adt

    Patra Chawl Case: Sena's Sanjay Raut ED custody extended till August 8

    Bengaluru traffic police explains the meaning of new road sign netizens appreciate it gcw

    Bengaluru traffic police explains meaning of new road sign; netizens appreciate it

    Do whatever you want, not afraid of PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi on National Herald case - adt

    Do whatever you want, not afraid of PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi on National Herald case

    Recent Stories

    football Not a gambler Barcelona President Joan Laporta slams critics over transfer market claims snt

    'Not a gambler': Barcelona President Laporta slams critics over transfer market claims

    Har Ghar Tiranga Want to hoist tricolour at home Here are 5 FAQs answered gcw

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to hoist tricolour at home? Here are 5 FAQs answered

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn RBA

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn

    CWG 2022: Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt snt

    CWG 2022: Look up to Mirabai Chanu for inspiration, reveals Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt

    All women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    All-women crew completes surveillance mission over the Arabian Sea

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon