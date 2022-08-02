National Herald case: ED raids National Herald Office, other locations linked to case

In connection with the probe, the federal agency is reportedly conducting raids at 12 different sites, including the Delhi office of the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper. It comes after ED questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for about three hours in the alleged money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at Herald House and different sites in Delhi and other locations on Tuesday in the suspected money laundering case, which is a significant development in the National Herald case. In connection with the probe, the federal agency is reportedly conducting raids at 12 different sites, including the Delhi office of the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper.

Less than a week ago, the ED questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for about three hours during the third round of interrogation in the case involving the National Herald newspaper. She was questioned about how the newspaper operated, the roles of its different office holders, and her and Rahul Gandhi's engagement in the National Herald and Young Indian matters. Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for five days earlier in June over the National Herald issue.

In what is known as the "National Herald case," the Gandhis are being investigated into in relation to the Young Indians' takeover of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the organisation that publishes the National Herald newspaper, which was established by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Young Indian allegedly seized over Rs 800 crore rupees worth of AJL assets, according to the Enforcement Directorate. The Income Tax agency claims that they should be regarded as assets of Young Indian's shareholders, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, for which they must pay taxes.

The Congress, which denies any wrongdoing, claimed that because the Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" organisation, there is no possibility of money laundering.

Massive protests against the questioning of the senior officials have been held by Congress leaders and workers in the nation's capital and around the nation. They assert that the case has political overtones and that the Cente is employing investigation agencies for personal vengeance.