    Do whatever you want, not afraid of PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi on National Herald case

    Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for nearly 50 hours over five days in June in a money laundering case. The central agency also questioned his mother, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, about alleged money laundering in connection with the National Herald newspaper.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for allegedly using central agencies to silence him and other opposition voices.

    Gandhi was questioned for nearly 50 hours over five days in June by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. The central agency also questioned his mother, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, about alleged money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper.

    "About National Herald, the entire matter is about intimidation. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah believe that if they pressure us, we will go silent. But we will not. Whatever Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing is against democracy; we will not back down," Gandhi said while talking to reporters on Thursday as Congress MPs prepared to meet to discuss their strategy following the closure of Young Indian's office in Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case.

    In response to a reporter's question about a BJP threat that he would be left with 'nowhere to run,' Gandhi responded, "Who is talking about running?" They are the ones who bring up the topic of running. We will not be frightened. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi; do whatever you want; it doesn't matter. I will continue to do my job to protect democracy and maintain national harmony."

    The Enforcement Directorate reportedly asked Rahul and Sonia Gandhi hundreds of questions about their involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd in June and July.

    The National Herald case revolves around Young Indian's takeover of Associated Journals Ltd, or AJL, the company that owns the National Herald newspaper, and the subsequent transactions. Subramanian Swamy, a BJP leader, accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to misappropriate funds in a complaint filed in the Delhi High Court.

    The BJP had also responded to massive protests by Congress workers and leaders while Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were detained. The BJP claimed that Congress was protesting not to save democracy but to save Rahul Gandhi's Rs 2,000 crore properties.

    "Congress leaders have taken to the streets to openly put pressure on an investigating agency because their corruption has been exposed," Union Minister Smriti Irani said on June 13 during Rahul Gandhi's questioning. "But no one, not even Rahul Gandhi, is above the law," she had stated.

    Irani claimed that the company's ownership was transferred to a single family so that it doesn't publish newspapers and instead focuses on real estate.

    She also asked whether those who had donated to the Congress to participate in democratic activities intended their money to be directed to a company owned by the Gandhi family.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
