A viral video shows a tourist family's car being violently attacked near Bhavali Dam in Nashik, Maharashtra. The attackers allegedly used metal rods, broke windows, and stole valuables after pursuing the vehicle, sparking widespread concern over tourist safety in the region.

Concerns about the safety of tourists at well-known tourist locations have been raised by a frightening video that went viral on social media and allegedly showed a violent attack on a tourist family's vehicle close to Bhavali Dam in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The social media post that goes with the video claims that a group of young people from the area approached the family as they were returning from a visit to the picturesque Bhavali Dam. According to the post, the accused first intimidated the family before pursuing their car and attacking them violently.

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In the footage, two guys are seen riding a motorbike next to a moving car. The pillion rider is seen repeatedly hurling what look to be thick metal rods at the car. Shortly after, the car's windows and windscreen look to be severely damaged, and the video shows the people inside in a state of shock.

The social media post also claims that the attackers broke into the car, attacked the family members, broke the windows, and took an expensive cell phone and a gold chain by force before running away.

The family allegedly went to the Ambad Police Station after the event and filed a complaint, requesting that the offenders be held accountable.

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Many people have expressed worry over the alleged incident and questioned the safety of visitors visiting the area as a result of the video, which has caused significant indignation online. A number of users encouraged authorities to bolster security around tourist spots and called for harsh punishment for the offenders. Some demanded prompt arrests and severe penalties, claiming that such acts may harm Nashik's standing as a well-liked vacation destination.