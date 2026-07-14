Mortal remains of 3 Andhra Pradesh natives who died in a Vietnam boat tragedy on July 11 have arrived in Hyderabad. The body of Mudiyam Sridhar was sent to his native village in Kadapa, where his grieving family was awaiting his return from a tour.

The mortal remains of three people from Andhra Pradesh, who died after the boat they were travelling in capsized in Vietnam on July 11, arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday and were handed over to their family members.

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The family of Mudiyam Sridhar, one of the deceased, is in deep grief and waiting for his mortal remains. The body was transported from Hyderabad by ambulance and is expected to reach his native village in Kadapa at around 2 pm today.

'We are in complete shock': Family Grieves

Sridhar had left for Vietnam on July 8 as part of a company-sponsored tour. According to his family, today was originally scheduled to be the day of his return home.

Speaking to ANI, Sridhar's wife, Dhanalakshmi, expressed her deep shock and grief. "We were living a very happy life. Suddenly, everything changed and we are in complete shock. He told us that after returning from Vietnam, we would all go on a family trip. He had left for Vietnam on the 8th as part of a company-sponsored tour. Soon after boarding the boat, this tragic incident happened. We have faced many hardships in life, but he always faced every challenge with courage. He always cared about the people who depended on him in the company. Now, I don't know what will happen to all of them or to our family," she said.

The victim's brother, Ramesh said, "We were eagerly waiting for him to return from Vietnam today. We never imagined that such a tragedy would happen." Another brother, Vijay Kumar, thanked the state administration for their assistance during the difficult process of repatriation. "No family should ever face such a tragedy. The government extended support in bringing back the body. The RDO, Collector and other officials helped us throughout the process. We request the government to continue supporting our family during this difficult time," he said.

Describing Sridhar as a hardworking individual, Sivakumar, Sridhar's brother-in-law said, "He went to Vietnam to enjoy the company trip, but this shocking incident has left all of us devastated. I still cannot believe he is no more. He worked extremely hard to reach this stage in life. He was like a close friend to me. I cannot bear to see the condition of my sister."

Details of the Boat Accident

Sridhar was among the 15 Indian tourists who died when their boat overturned off the coast of Vietnam. He is one of the three victims from Andhra Pradesh whose remains were brought back to the state earlier today.

The tragedy struck on July 11 when a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island.

According to Vietnamese authorities, the vessel, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it encountered rough weather and overturned, throwing everyone on board into the sea.

Nearby tourist boats rushed to the accident site within minutes, and rescue teams subsequently brought all passengers ashore. Of the 36 people on board, 21 survived while 15 tourists lost their lives. Ten of the victims were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Keralam. One person is being treated at a hospital in Ho Chin Minh city of Vietnam. (ANI)