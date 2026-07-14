The Tinsukia Municipal Board in Assam has initiated a controversial cleanliness drive, broadcasting footage of individuals caught urinating in public on large LED screens to enforce hygiene and curb the menace, sparking a debate on privacy.

The Tinsukia Municipal Board in Assam has taken a radical, no-nonsense approach to municipal cleanliness, turning the public square into an arena for high-tech accountability. In a bid to force a behavioural shift, the municipality is now broadcasting footage of individuals caught urinating in public spaces directly onto large LED screens installed across the town.

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Frustrated by persistent hygiene issues, local officials decided that standard fines and warnings were no longer cutting it. The board launched a stark public campaign designed to leverage social friction to maintain civic pride. The underlying theory of the drive is straightforward: if civic duty cannot convince citizens to keep public spaces clean, the threat of public exposure will.

Public Shaming Campaign Sparks Fierce Debate

While the initiative is focused on the noble goal of promoting community hygiene and urban aesthetics, it has instantly polarised the local population. The aggressive strategy has sparked a fierce debate over where the line between public enforcement and personal privacy should be drawn.

Hygiene vs. Human Dignity

While the Board's stance is that the shock-and-awe campaign is a necessary measure to protect public spaces, build lasting civic awareness, and force an immediate stop to a widespread public health issue. Detractors argue that broadcasting unedited footage of citizens publicly infringes on basic human dignity and privacy rights, questioning if the punishment fits the offence.

Whether this controversial public-shaming tactic will yield a permanent change in behaviour or end up tied up in legal challenges remains the town's biggest question.