The Delhi government has renamed the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana as the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 every month.

The Delhi government has officially renamed its proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana as the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The Rekha Gupta-led government is preparing to roll out the flagship welfare scheme around Raksha Bandhanto strengthen financial support for women across the national capital.

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What Is Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is a financial assistance scheme that provides eligible women with Rs 2,500 per month. The monthly amount will be directly credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the DBT system, ensuring transparency and timely payments. The scheme fulfils one of the key welfare promises made by the BJP ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

When Will the Scheme Be Launched?

According to government sources, the Delhi government is planning to launch the scheme around Raksha Bandhan, making it one of its flagship welfare initiatives. Officials are finalising administrative procedures before the formal rollout.

Who Is Eligible?

While the final guidelines are expected to be notified at the time of launch, reports indicate that:

Women aged 21 to 60 years are expected to be eligible. The benefit will be provided to eligible women residing in Delhi. Applicants must have a valid bank account linked for Direct Benefit Transfer. Women or families with a criminal record may not qualify under the scheme. Documents Likely to Be Required

Applicants are expected to submit:

Aadhaar Card, Delhi residence proof, bank account details, mobile number linked with Aadhaar, income-related documents (if specified) Passport-size photograph

The Delhi government will release the final list of required documents along with the application process before the scheme goes live.

How Will Women Benefit?

The monthly financial assistance aims to improve women's economic security and help them meet essential household expenses. The scheme is expected to support thousands of women by providing a regular source of income, encouraging greater financial independence and social welfare.