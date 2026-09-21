Two women agricultural labourers, Lakshmi Guttedar (48) and Saijad Bi (55), were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. They had taken shelter under a tree in a farmland to have their lunch.

Two women were killed after being struck by lightning in an agricultural field at Nagoor village in Kamalapur taluk of Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, police said. According to police officials, the deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Guttedar (48) and Saijad Bi (55), who worked as agricultural labourers.

The incident took place during the afternoon hours when both the victims had taken shelter under a tree to have their lunch in the farmland. Sudden lightning struck the tree, killing both of them on the spot, officials added.

Police Register Case

Following the incident, the local police rushed to the spot. According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kalaburagi, a case in connection with the incident has been registered at the Mahagaon Police Station, and further procedures are underway. (ANI)