The family of deceased IIT-Bombay student Sahil Wakode is demanding a CBI inquiry into his alleged suicide. His uncle and aunt allege caste-based harassment and have questioned the circumstances surrounding his death, seeking action against those responsible.

Family Demands CBI Inquiry

The uncle and aunt of deceased IIT-Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode have demanded a CBI inquiry into his alleged suicide, seeking a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and action against those found responsible. Speaking to ANI, Sahil's uncle said there must be a full inquiry, including a CBI investigation, and questioned what happened inside the examination hall after the family learned that Sahil had been using a mobile phone. “We want to know why the students who have died so far have all belonged to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Why is this happening to us? If this is not caste-based harassment, then what is? We are the guardians of the Indian Constitution, and if injustice is inflicted upon us, the whole country is watching; Sahil deserves justice. Sahil's family deserves justice," he said.

"There must be a full inquiry, a CBI inquiry. After Sahil died by suicide, we learned he had been using a mobile phone; so, what exactly was happening inside the examination hall? What were the invigilators doing?" he said.

He said the family received a message on the 17th informing them that Sahil had died by suicide, but received no further explanation regarding the circumstances of his death.

"That single sentence was all we got regarding our child. No one is willing to explain why or how it happened. Action must be taken against everyone within the administration who is culpable in Sahil's suicide case. There must be a CBI inquiry," he said.

Aunt Alleges Caste-Based Discrimination

Meanwhile, Sahil's aunt alleged that the deceased had told his father about caste-based discrimination shortly before his death. Speaking to ANI, Sahil's aunt said, "On Monday, he told his father about the caste-based discrimination he was facing. His father advised him, 'Son, just focus on your studies. These things don't matter; focus on your future.' That is what he was told."

She urged the administration to order a CBI inquiry and ensure that those found guilty receive strict punishment. "Only then will Sahil and all the other students get justice. The parents of the students who have lost their lives in such incidents have also met us; they are deeply distressed, feeling that there is no one here to listen to them. Those children will get justice," she said.

The aunt also demanded that the administration provide the family with all details related to Sahil, including CCTV footage and other evidence, without any tampering. "We need the administration to provide us with full details regarding Sahil, CCTV footage, and all other evidence, exactly as it is. There must be no tampering with it; the truth must be revealed to everyone," she said.

She further said that the resignation of one professor was not sufficient, alleging that more people were involved. "Only one professor has resigned. That doesn't really matter to us because this incident didn't involve just one professor. A major conspiracy lies behind such a massive incident, and many people are involved in it. This includes the institute's director," she said.

"That evening, we received a call from the professor at 8:00 PM informing us that Sahil had committed suicide. We simply could not believe it; we wondered if someone was playing a prank on us. That is what we were thinking. We rushed there that very night," she further added.

She alleged that no professor or director met the family after they reached IIT-Bombay and that they were not given details about what had happened. "When we reached IIT, no professor or director came to meet us; no one spoke to us. Why did that happen? What happened? No one told us anything," she said.

The aunt appealed for justice for Sahil and questioned why no inquiry had been initiated into the circumstances of his death.

'Why We Invoked Atrocity Act'

She also alleged that the family faced pressure after raising the issue and explained why they invoked the Atrocity Act. "People ask why we invoked the Atrocity Act. The reason is that the students who have committed suicide so far have all belonged to SC or ST communities, not other castes. Why is injustice constantly being inflicted upon our children?" she said.

"Aren't our children the future of this country? All children are the country's future. They should all be treated equally, but that is not happening. Our child is innocent; he did not do anything," she added.

The aunt reiterated the family's demand for a thorough investigation and action against everyone found responsible. "Even after three days, we still know nothing. We have no information regarding the CCTV footage or what exactly happened to him. If it was a suicide, we have no details about it. We have not received his mobile phone or his laptop. None of these things has been shown to us so far," she said.

IIT-Bombay's Response and Campus Protest

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay Faculty Forum staged a campus march to support Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been suspended from the deanship of IIT Bombay.

Sahil Wakode, a student from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, died by suicide on Friday. In an earlier statement issued on September 19, IIT Bombay had alleged that the student was caught cheating in an examination.

However, the institute issued a formal apology retracting its earlier characterizations of the incident. The father of the deceased student levelled serious allegations of harassment in the complaint, saying that the professor hurled casteist slurs at the student over the last three months. (ANI)

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