A drunk man in Nagpur was allegedly found with a crow tied to his bicycle, intending to eat it. Animal rescuers intervened, saved the bird from the man who grew hostile, and are now caring for it until it can be safely released.

A horrific case of suspected animal abuse has surfaced in Nagpur, where a guy was allegedly found to be inebriated and carrying a crow attached to his bicycle carrier with the intention of eating the bird. A widely shared video and post on Instagram by the savespeechlessorg group made the incident public. According to the location tag on the video, the site was apparently in Nagpur. The video's accompanying report claims that the man was moving the crow while severely drunk and plucking its feathers.

The man seemed so drunk that he was having trouble walking normally, according to the rescuers. He allegedly said, "I have caught it, I will eat it," when they confronted him and enquired where he was bringing the crow. Startled by the reaction, the rescuers stepped in right away to save the bird.

The crow was allegedly taken from the guy after they loosened it from the bicycle basket. He apparently grew hostile and tried to reclaim the bird when they informed him that he would be taken to the police station.

The man resisted, but the rescuers were able to stop him from taking back the crow and finally persuaded him to leave the area. According to reports, the crow is safe with the rescuers right now. The Instagram post states that after the bird has completely recovered, they intend to release it in a secure area.

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Concerns about animal abuse have been raised by the event, since the viral video highlights how the helpless bird was treated. The social media post's assertions, such as the man's purported plan to eat the crow, have not been independently confirmed.