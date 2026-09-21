Sachin Pilot accused the Punjab govt of suppressing voices against drugs after a youth's alleged suicide attempt. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also hit out at the AAP govt, alleging the drug mafia enjoys government protection in the state.

Pilot Slams AAP Government

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot, reacting to the incident in which a youth, Jagga Singh, allegedly consumed poison outside the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner’s office, accused the Punjab government of trying to suppress voices against drugs. “If someone raises their voice against drugs, they face such attacks. I believe the government can go to any extent to suppress and conceal these voices,” Pilot said.

He further alleged that there are “two sets of laws” in Punjab, one for ministers and another for the common man and said this “cannot go on.” “I feel the government is completely on the back foot regarding the issue of drugs,” he said.

Pilot also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government over its earlier promise to eliminate the drug menace in Punjab within three months of coming to power. “The Aam Aadmi Party had promised in Punjab that they would eliminate the drug menace within three months of forming the government. They stand completely exposed,” Pilot said.

He added, “I sense a stir for change in Punjab, and change will happen.”

Chouhan Echoes Concerns, Calls for 'Political Will'

Earlier, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday expressed concern over the drug menace in Punjab, alleging that the state was being “devastated by drugs” and that the drug mafia and its associates were enjoying government protection.

Speaking to ANI during his Punjab visit, Chouhan said, “It is painful to see Punjab heading towards ruin due to the menace of drugs... We must save Punjab from this drug menace. This state—which has the potential to be the best in the world—is being devastated by drugs, while the drug mafia and their associates enjoy government protection.”

Citing his experience as the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said strong political will was needed to tackle the drug menace and maintain law and order. “I speak from experience—having served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh four times—that if the Chief Minister is truly determined, neither will law and order deteriorate nor will the drug mafia be allowed to operate; what is needed is the government's willpower,” he said.

Chouhan said the ongoing campaign was aimed at creating awareness among people and building a drug-free Punjab. “Today, we are undertaking journeys to awaken Punjab—to create a Nasha Mukt Punjab. We must free the state from this scourge at all costs,” he said.