The results for the Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Spark Tuesday weekly draw have been officially announced, featuring a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Besides the jackpot, numerous other prizes were awarded across several categories from second to fifth place.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday weekly lottery results for June 23, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 93B 08920 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Dear Spark Sunday Winning Numbers

Important Advisory for Participants

All the participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the official result sheet before initiating any prize claims.Lottery authorities also recommend to preserve the original tickets and completing claim formalities within the prescribed time limit.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

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