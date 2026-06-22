The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday weekly lottery results for June 22, 2026, have been officially announced. The draw featured a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prize categories. Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with official publications.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday weekly lottery results for June 22, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 49L 80432 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 49L 80432

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 80432(All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 22834, 40248, 42754, 44931, 46579, 48941, 49576, 50142, 70267, 87395

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 1369, 3988, 6585, 6978, 6999, 8264, 8299, 8315, 8618, 8674

4th Prize – Rs 250: 3832, 5065, 5620, 5681, 5729, 5950, 6646, 7827, 8547, 9748

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0014, 0763, 1690, 2497, 4123, 4765, 5569, 6887, 7711, 8891 0020, 0794, 1812, 2832, 4226, 4899, 5582, 6948, 7886, 8920 0148, 0798, 1843, 2934, 4254, 5018, 5979, 7015, 8057, 9082 0165, 1051, 2115, 2940, 4283, 5047, 6060, 7087, 8213, 9178 0443, 1181, 2122, 2984, 4289, 5053, 6161, 7173, 8235, 9246 0488, 1327, 2181, 3359, 4378, 5117, 6197, 7472, 8443, 9357 0566, 1559, 2212, 3598, 4473, 5263, 6210, 7498, 8475, 9467 0664, 1594, 2271, 3763, 4566, 5268, 6459, 7516, 8490, 9665 0665, 1622, 2273, 4011, 4645, 5274, 6684, 7574, 8680, 9811 0671, 1664, 2310, 4029, 4762, 5392, 6749, 7681, 8761, 9866

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Monday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 22, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here