The Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Spark Monday weekly results for June 22, 2026. A top prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded, alongside multiple other prize categories including second, third, fourth, and fifth. Lottery officials advise winners to verify ticket numbers with official publications before claiming.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday weekly lottery results for June 22, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 96G 56643 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 96G 56643

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 56643 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 03393 06846 23011 23015 39545 67333 70348 70694 72883 93416

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0360 5662 0569 5899 0968 6514 1182 1409 8697 9556

4th Prize – Rs 250: 2110 3956 5573 5983 7064 7156 8422 9246 9282 9550

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0036 1213 2139 3290 4021 5041 5918 6763 8592 9305 0116 1315 2155 3365 4243 5043 6008 6890 8640 9341 0338 1497 2265 3379 4342 5047 6012 7404 8646 9379 0738 1648 2289 3438 4654 5501 6064 7430 8691 9393 0787 1693 2298 3475 4731 5517 6077 7566 8811 9442 0839 1851 2365 3502 4812 5547 6257 7706 8973 9571 0881 0894 1894 2530 3595 4817 5801 6382 7853 9028 9589 1164 1939 2588 3654 4824 5868 6387 7951 9059 9667 1203 1944 3022 3752 5010 5879 6468 8369 9210 9857 2066 3283 3935 5031 5912 6730 8427 9215 9869

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Monday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 22, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.