A man from Nagaland has gone viral for buying 150 Domino's pizzas, worth nearly Rs 68,000, for students protesting the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Unable to be there in person, he placed the large Zomato order to show his solidarity, an act that has earned widespread praise online.

A man from Nagaland is gaining popularity online for purchasing 150 pizzas on Zomato, valued at about ₹68,000, for protesters gathering at Jantar Mantar as thousands of students continue to demonstrate in Delhi over the NEET paper leak incident. The man using the Instagram handle @adiespoems expressed his sadness at not being able to participate in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) rally in Delhi. He bought 150 Domino's Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas for ₹67,734 and told the delivery person to give them to anyone who hadn't eaten in order to demonstrate his support.

"Tonight, I couldn't enjoy my own dinner with the grief that I couldn't be there in the protest, and my fellow brothers and sisters are there starving," he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

He also shared that when the Domino's delivery partner called to ask whom the order should be handed over to, he gave a simple instruction. "Please just give it to anyone who hasn't eaten."

He said the delivery executive paused before responding. "Aap toh bhagwan ho un logo ke liye," the delivery partner told him.

A Look At Viral Instagram Post

Screenshots of the Domino's order were included in the post, demonstrating that 150 Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas were purchased for delivery at Jantar Mantar on July 22 at around 4:30 p.m. The screenshots show that the pizzas cost Rs 64,650. The ultimate price was Rs 67,734 when taxes, restaurant fees, and delivery charges were included.

How Did Social Media React?

The man's online support for the demonstrators, despite his inability to attend in person, was well appreciated.

"Bro didnt order a regular Farmhouse. He added Cheese burst as well and thats the best combo. Respect," one user wrote.

"People like you restore faith in humanity. May God reward your kindness a thousandfold and bless you beyond measure for everything you're doing," commented another.

"We are proud of you. You did a marvelous work. Let's all join our hand together to raise our voice," wrote a third user.